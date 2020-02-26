100 Years Ago — Feb. 25, 1920
While cleaning the mixer at the Keyser Home Bakery recently, Leroy Bean, of this county, whose parents live at Hanging Rock, had the misfortune to lose his right hand. He had dropped the long knife with which he was working and in grabbing for it his arm was caught in the machinery and the hand cut off. It was some time before a physician could be located and he was finally taken to the Hoffman Hospital where the arm was dressed.
Red cross workers and chapter officials will be interested in the appointment of Thomas DeCoursey Ruth of Baltimore, as manager of the Potomac division of which West Virginia is a part. This important post has been vacant since Jan. 28, 1919, at which time Col. William Carey Sanger resigned. In the meantime, Keith Spaulding and David H. Brown officiated as acting managers. Henry White, former ambassador to France, was the first manager and predecessor to Colonel Sanger, relinquishing the position to go to Paris as a member of the peace conference.
“Hello, Gap!” saluted an acquaintance. “Where have you and the children and the dogs been at- off chasing a fox?”
“Nope!” replied Hap Johnson of Rumpus Ridge, Ark. “Chasing my least boy, Bearcat, to give him a dose of castor oil.”
50 Years Ago — Feb. 25, 1970
On March 3, 1870, the W. Va. Legislature, meeting in Wheeling, passed a resolution to establish the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Eight thousand dollars was appropriated to inaugurate such a school and a Board of Regents was appointed to carry out the law. During the spring of 1870, offers for the location of the school were made by citizens of Wheeling, Clarksburg, Parkersburg, and Romney. At a meeting in Parkersburg, June 23, 1870, the Board of Regents accepted the building and grounds of the Romney Literary Society. After necessary alterations and repairs to the Romney Classical Institute building, school was opened on Thurs., Sept. 29, 1870, with the enrollment of five blind and twenty-five deaf students.
The double-A basketball tournaments will be held at Potomac State College Gym on March 2 and 4. On Monday night Hampshire High will play Keyser at 8 p.m. On Wednesday at 8 p.m. the winner of the first game will play Petersburg to determine the championship.
A high of 61 degrees on the 22nd and a low of 17 degrees on the 24th have been officially recorded for the past week by Miss Frances Vance. There was no measurable precipitation.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 27, 1980
Though all schools in Hampshire County closed last Monday for the rest of the week due to severe outbreak of influenza, nearly 400 absences were reported for Tuesday morning of this week of approximately 10 percent of the student body. This figure also included 12 of the teaching staff.
David G. Nuzum, leader of a six-man Group Study Exchange team from Rotary District 735, returned Feb. 18 from a six week visit to central India. Members were house guests of Rotarian families, experienced native cuisine, and were given tours of cottage industries, such as rug, weaving, gem cutting, paper manufacture, cloth printing, and pottery specialty firms.
Donald A. Burner of Romney has announced his candidacy and filed for election to the office of Sheriff of Hampshire County, subject to the will of the voters in the Democratic Primary Election on June 3, 1980. Don is retired from the WVSP, with 24 years service and has been employed as a deputy in this county for the last 2 years.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 28, 1990
A 100-year-old Romney landmark was completely destroyed by fire in the pre-dawn hours last Thurs., despite the efforts of over 75 area volunteer firefighters from 7 fire stations. Mayhew Chevrolet-Oldsmobile-Geo, Inc. was reportedly totally involved when firemen arrived at the scene on South High St. shortly after 12:30 a.m. The blaze, reaching at times to three stories high, could be seen for several miles around the Romney area.
Hampshire High School students Micaela Likins and Bryan Spencer are congratulated by Romney radio station WJJB “Life Line” host Mark Shaffer. Likins’ entry to name Shaffer’s Sunday morning show placed first and Spencers’ entry of “Speak Up and Find Out” placed second.
The W. Va. Forestry Association, in cooperation with the W. Va. Division of Forestry, recently sponsored a First Aid/CPR Safety Workshop for wood producers in the Eastern Panhandle area at the Peterkin Conference Center in Romney. This course was conducted in order to help area wood producers comply with proposed upcoming OSHA regulations. The course consisted of eight hours of American Red Cross Standard First Instruction.
20 Years Ago — March 1, 2000
The controversial $1.25 million Romney “three-lane” project will not happen until April 2001. Last year, state highway officials had scheduled the work to begin this spring. However, construction has been postponed in an attempt to address concerns raised by property owners along the 1.58 mile section of U.S. Route 50 just east of Romney.
The Hampshire County Commission talked with Sheriff John Corbin last week regarding a planned liquidation sale of items ranging from old ballot boxes to county jailhouse kitchen refrigerators. The county jail was closed last month with the opening of the 200-bed Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. The sale of the surplus items will be conducted as an auction.
Hampshire County could be one step closer to a new middle school now that a recent bond levy vote failed in Pleasants County. Pleasants County was awarded $6 million last fall from the School Building Authority and was looking to pass a $15 million bond issue to fund its project. State School Building Authority officials said no in December to a $7.1 million grant needed to build a new Romney Middle School, but did not close the door completely, according to Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Gerald Mathias.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 24, 2010
West Virginia History Day was scheduled in Charleston last Friday. Recognized among a group of 44 individuals was North River Mills resident Charles C. Hall. Hall was noted as one of West Virginia’s History Heroes during a History Day program and ceremony held at the Culture Center on the Capitol Complex.
Hampshire County Commission President Steve Slonaker gave high marks to the county’s first-responders and 911 center personnel for their service during the recent winter storm event. “I have to give a ‘hats off’ to all first-responders and 911 (personnel),” Slonaker said, during a report to his fellow commissioners at Tuesday’s regular session.
There may not be quite enough days left in the school calendar to make up for all that have been missed because of bad weather. Marianna Leone, administrative assistant for the Hampshire County school system, said Tuesday afternoon that students have missed a total of 13 days due to snow. According to Leone, students will now be giving up a portion of their spring break in order to make up for the missed days.
