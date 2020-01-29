As a result, I cleared out several of the pages that were earning my ire. Then, I put my phone down in exchange for one of our grandma’s favorite pastimes, a jigsaw puzzle.
It’s a hobby I enjoyed as a little girl. I liked helping my grandma fit puzzle pieces together to slowly unveil a beautiful picture.
Thus, after my go to boredom buster of social media scrolling got the better of me, I sat down, dumped out 500 intricately cut puzzle pieces, and got to work. After a few initial bad words, I found joy in returning to the familiar indoor hobby of my childhood.
It can be tough this time of year, when the weather forces us to remain inside, to find enjoyable activities to occupy our time. I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that the Savage family spends a lot of that time viewing screens.
I’ve binged watched entire seasons of Netflix shows in a day. Our oldest daughter has perfected multiple dances she’s seen on TikTok, and I probably don’t even want to know how many video games our son has mastered.
In fact, just the other night, I looked up from the television to yell downstairs to our son, “It’s bedtime. Finish up your heist and come upstairs.”
Our oldest daughter glanced at me over the glare of her phone to say, “Mom, you basically told him to hurry up and finish committing his crimes so he could go to bed.”
I acknowledged her point, then told her to quickly send her streaks and get ready for bed herself. These are things I never envisioned saying as a mother.
Nonetheless, here I am instructing my teenagers not to dawdle when virtually stealing cars and sending selfies.
At least our youngest Savage still enjoys boredom busters that don’t require changes to parental control settings. For her birthday, we gave her a craft-in-a-box monthly subscription.
Just this winter, she’s made soap, a felt succulent garden, and embossed paper lanterns. She, also, spent many nights getting up at 2 a.m. to water the terrarium she’d be given by a friend.
She’s been so impressed by how quickly and tall her plants grew, that she’s now decided she’ll be a botanist when she grows up.
I know just the person to help her achieve that goal. As the winter wears on, her grandma will begin leafing through seed catalogs, making plans, and starting plants to transplant into her garden this spring.
Maybe, helping with that will create a familiar indoor hobby that’ll bring our littlest Savage joy one day as an adult.
After all, it’s good to have a variety of boredom busters in your repertoire in case your feathers get ruffled in the winter and your go to time killers no longer seem to fly.
