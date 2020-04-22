Our emotions are heavily influenced by our environment, and it may be difficult to find the positive energy needed to move forward.
However, we do have control over our reactions to life’s challenges. We cannot control our circumstances, but we can control how we respond to them. Individuals can develop skills to become resilient in the face of adversity, as well as develop nurturing habits to create a positive attitude.
While positive thinking works for many people, it is often not that simple. There are important tools that can assist you.
Develop a strong support team. These are people who can provide a caring and positive outlook. Technology has provided great opportunities to connect with positive supporters during this time.
Interact with others who are willing to discuss solutions and possibilities for the future. Positive energy flows through people helping others; reach out for support, as needed, and be ready to reciprocate as you are able.
Re-evaluate what is important. Resilient people gain strength and vitality by defining their personal values and sticking with them rather than reacting to problems.
Make a list of your core values and post them. When faced with adversity revisit the list and determine whether the solution to the problem relates to your core values.
If so, proceed with your course of action. If not, step back and re-evaluate the solution in relation to your values.
Create a place to rejuvenate yourself. Having a place to relax and refresh is essential to moving forward. It may be a physical place. Fill it with positive tools such as books, music, photographs or movies.
Or take a mental escape by closing your eyes, breathing deeply and picturing yourself in a place that bring you peace and joy.
Clutter can be a barrier to creating a place of peace and rather create a sense of stress. Take time to get rid of the physical, as well as the mental, clutter you have gathered.
Focus on your physical well-being. Our physical well-being provides us the strength to enjoy life and endure its unexpected challenges. It also provides an opportunity to be a strong supporter of others.
Be sure you are eating nutritious foods, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and finding a way to be physically active. Just a few minutes of daily activity will help rejuvenate you and energize your mind and body.
Be grateful. By identifying and appreciating the positive in our lives our mood lifts instantly. Each day no matter the circumstances, there are things to be grateful for.
Become aware of the little things we daily take for granted. Start a gratitude journal. At the end of every day write three things you had to be thankful for that day.
At the end of the week and month review all of your blessings and begin to focus on that. Sharing these blessings may lift the spirits of others.
Surround yourself with positive resources and people. Filling our environment with positive resources and people will reduce stress and provide positive energy.
However, negativity will creep back into our daily lives. The best way to combat the negativity is to resist the temptation to be pulled into arguments.
Accept that you may not always agree, and you that you may never change the mind of the other person. Remain calm, take a few deep breaths and remember that you are in control of your feelings and reactions.
Enjoy your hobbies. Researchers state that people with hobbies have better physical health as well as a more positive outlook on life.
Schedule time to enjoy your hobby. If you don’t have a hobby, take this time to learn something new, which may keep your mind sharp and boost your self-confidence.
Life can be challenging and adversity can change our lives forever. Overcoming the tough times will make us stronger and more resilient.
Move forward and become an inspiration to your family and friends.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Salad with Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette
Vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup thawed frozen apple juice concentrate
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 2 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard
- 4 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
Salad
- 9 cups torn mixed salad greens
- 2 large apples, chopped
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
In a small bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients. In a large bowl, combine salad greens, apples, onion and walnuts. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss to coat.
Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 3500-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
Slow Cooker Honey Teriyaki Chicken
- 4 boneless chicken breasts, about 2 lbs.
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 3/4 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/4 cup water
- 3 Tbsp. cornstarch
- green onions
- sesame seeds, optional garnish
Spray your slow cooker with cooking spray and place the chicken breasts in the bottom. In a small bowl whisk the soy sauce, honey, rice wine vinegar, onion, garlic, pepper, and ginger. Pour over the chicken breasts.
Cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or low for 4 to 5 hours or until chicken is cooked thoroughly and shreds easily. Once the chicken is cooked, remove with a slotted spoon and shred on a plate. Pour the sauce into a medium saucepan.
In a small bowl, whisk together the water and cornstarch. Slowly whisk into the sauce on medium high heat. Continue to whisk and let it boil until the honey teriyaki sauce starts to thicken. About 2 minutes.
Add the chicken back to the slow cooker and pour the sauce on top stirring to coat. Serve over rice and garnish if desired. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.
Honey Citrus Glazed Carrots
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 4 cups sliced carrots
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 tsp. orange zest
- salt and pepper, as desired
In large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add carrots and sauté for several minutes. Add rest of ingredients except salt and pepper. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots are cooked and sauce is thick. Add seasonings as desired. Yield: 4 servings.
Broccoli Raisin Salad
- 4 cups chopped broccoli
- 8 to 10 slices crisp bacon, crumbled
- 1/3 cup raisins or dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup sugar
Combine broccoli, bacon, raisins and onion in a bowl, mix well. Blend mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar in a bowl. Add this mixture to broccoli mixture to coat. Chill until ready to serve. Keeps for 3 days in the refrigerator.
Rhubarb Crunch
- 3 cups diced rhubarb
- 1 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. water
- 1 cup oatmeal
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
Mix rhubarb, flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and water. Set aside. Mix remaining ingredients and put half of this in buttered 8-by-8-inch pan. Add rhubarb mix and top with remaining oatmeal mixture. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.
Spring Salad with Rhubarb Vinaigrette Salad
- 1 pkg. mixed greens
- 1/2 cup sliced toasted almonds
- 1 pint sliced strawberries
Rhubarb Vinaigrette
- 1 cup chopped fresh rhubarb
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
Boil rhubarb with water in a small saucepan over medium heat, until rhubarb is tender, about 5 minutes. Scrape into blender along with maple syrup, vinegar, Dijon mustard and oil. Blend until smooth. Stir in poppy seeds.
Toss mixed greens with 1/2 cup of dressing (or more to taste), almonds and strawberries in a large bowl until combined. Yield: 4 servings.
Slow Cooker Chicken
- 1 whole chicken (3 - 4 lbs.)
- 1 tsp. lemon pepper
- 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
- 2 cups carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 medium potatoes, cut into 1½-inch cubes
- 3 cloves of garlic, smashed
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Rinse chicken, pat dry. Sprinkle inside and outside with lemon pepper. Place chicken in large slow cooker. Place vegetables around chicken and add broth. Cover and cook on high for 6 to 7 hours.
Suction juice out of pot and transfer to a small saucepan. Skim off any fat. In small bowl whisk cornstarch into ¼ cup cold water. Add the cornstarch mixture into the juices, bring to a boil for 1 minute.
Serve gravy over chicken and vegetables.
Hashed-Brown Omelet
- 4 slices bacon
- 2 cups shredded cooked potatoes*
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 cup shredded sharp American cheese
In 10- or 12-inch skillet cook bacon until crisp. Leave drippings in skillet; drain bacon and crumble.
Mix next 3 ingredients; pat into skillet. Cook over low heat until underside is crisp and brown. Blend eggs, milk, 1/2 tsp. salt, and dash pepper; pour over potatoes. Top with cheese and bacon.
Cover; cook over low heat about 10 minutes. Loosen omelet. Serve in wedges. Yield: 4 servings.
*Note: Can be substituted with packaged hash-brown potatoes, cooked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.