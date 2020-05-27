Potomac State honors scholars
KEYSER — Potomac State College has named 25 Hampshire County residents to the spring President’s List.
In addition, 22 county residents made the Dean’s List.
Students on the President’s List must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 grade-point average on a full-time schedule. In all, 117 students were honored. Those from Hampshire County were:
Augusta: Lea Baker, Dylan Corbin, Chasity Fout, Bethany Hott and Adam Sine
Bloomery: Julie Barnes
Capon Bridge: Kayla Miller and Jamie Warfield
Green Spring: Alexander Ritchie
Levels: Tyler Swisher
Rio: Jesse Fitzwater
Romney: Joshua Berryman, Chelsea Combs, Allison Cowgill, Amanda Crawford, Trey Dawson, Beverly Dean, Brandon Judy, Kelsie Lemasters, Nicole Timbrook, Madison Wilkins and Autumn White
Slanesville: Noah Poore
Springfield: Ivy Lloyd and Benjamin Ritz
The 237 students on the Dean’s List carried a 3.0 to 3.69 grade-point average while enrolled for at least 12 credits. They could have no grades of D, F or incomplete. The Hampshire County honorees are:
Augusta: Katie Dehaven, Kenzie Ganoe, Savannah Kangas, Brian Lowrie, Jason Ramey and Jacob Tobesman
Capon Bridge: Madison Loy, Austin Peacemaker and Brayden Wilder
Delray: Kyle Brutski
Romney: Mackenzie Cook, Lily Gayleard, Sandra Kenney, Jeffrey Malcolm, Michael McQuaid. Hunter Riley. Sara Sechler and Glen Spaid
Shanks: Madison Bohrer
Springfield: Austin Myers, Elijah Readd and Alisha Sherman
Blue Ridge lists academic honors
Blue Ridge Community and Technical College has announced the President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students named to the President’s List must have earned at least seven credit hours and earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Hampshire students named to the list include Andrew Clem of Romney, and Renee Bitttinger, Trento Hott and Matthew Sneathen of Augusta.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned at least seven credit hours and earned a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Hampshire students earning accolades include Kaylie Ganoe, Jonathan Gardner and Solomon Peterie of Augusta.
D&E honors LaFollette
ELKINS — A Hampshire County woman is on Davis and Elkins College’s Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
The list is limited to full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Dean’s List honoree Amy LaFollete is from High View.
