100 Years Ago — Oct. 15, 1919
Benjamin Maphis, of Hardy County, and Miss Katie Poland, of this county were married by Rev. J. L. Luttrell, Oct. 8th. The ceremony took place in an auto in front of the house of the officiating minister.
Elizabeth Jane, little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John P. Harness died at the home of her parents near Concord, Thursday evening, from whooping cough, aged nearly five months.
The movement of the apple crop has been heavy during the past two weeks. The attractive prices offered doubtless decided the growers to sell now rather than to hold for higher ones.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 15, 1969
Due to increased federal aid and reimbursement for school lunches in West Virginia all school lunches in Hampshire County Schools have been reduced to 15 cents. This reduction became effective on Sept. 15 and will continue at this price as long as the Federal Government continues these increased funds for the School Lunch Program.
A high of 83 degrees on the 13th and a low of 28 degrees on the 15th (this morning) have officially recorded for the past week by Miss Frances Vance. There was no precipitation.
The amount of money in circulation in Hampshire County, a prime indicator of local business activity, is at a high level. At the close of the fiscal year 1968, according to figures just released, the supply of money on hand in the area was considerably greater than it was two years previously.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 17, 1979
Fairmont State College Fine Arts Department will be holding its third Invitational Chorus Festival on Oct. 21 and 22. The Hampshire High School Chorus and Harmony will be participating.
A balloon that had been filled with helium and launched by a Sunday School student at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, Allen Park, Mich., was found by Don and Elmer Adams, River Road, Springfield. According to the card attached to the balloon, it had been launched as part of a Rally Day project, but no date was given. The young man who signed the card will be advised of its journey’s end.
The Junior Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland is sponsoring “A Very Special Arts Fair” to be held Sunday, Oct. 21, at the LaVale Public Library from 1-4 p.m. This event will highlight the artistic creations of many senior citizens in our local area.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 18, 1989
Officials of K-R Biochem are scheduled to meet with Gov. Gaston Caperton and representatives of several state government agencies Thursday in Charleston to discuss procedures for the go-ahead of the Green Spring cellulose-to-ethanol plant.
The Springfield-Green Spring Elementary PTO is sponsoring a Fun Fair Saturday at the school. Activities planned include various games and contests with prizes awarded to the winners, face painting, personalized badge making where your favorite photo can become a button, and fundraiser give-a-ways featuring locally made craft items.
Authorities are searching for Edgar Eugene Kerns Jr., 29, who is wanted on charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to murder stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred last week in Midland, Md., according to state police.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 13, 1999
The recent purchase of a hot tub to resolve a workers’ compensation claim is not the first time the state has bought a whirlpool bath for an injured worker. In the past 3 years, the state has received 6 such requests. Three were approved and 3 denied, said Robert Smith, chief judge of the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges.
Big orange pumpkins and sunny October skies mark the 1999 autumn season. Rosemary Arnold at the Farmer’s Market fruit stand east of Romney said business is good and the pumpkins are there to be had.
However, it appears local farmers with pumpkin patches have had more than their share of problems with deer this year. One farmer lost the majority of his crop because of deer. The drought could possibly be one factor.
The giant girders are in place and installing the decking is the next step to the construction of the new $1.8 million state Route 259 bridge at Yellow Spring. Orders Construction Company Inc., of St. Albans, under contract with the state highway division, has been constructing the new bridge since May.
10 Years Ago — Oct. 14, 2009
It was just like it used to be when kids walked to school, parents walking alongside them, dropping their children off at the front door. Only this time the students were joined by their principal, their teachers and by numerous dignitaries for the October National Walk to School Day.
The Hampshire County Commission seems to be on the verge of a court case that could have sweeping ramifications across the state in regard to how West Virginia counties apply their individual hotel/motel tax to summer camp operations. While there was no direct mentioning of litigation during Tuesday’s regular County Commission session, a meeting with 4 summer camp owners and their attorney — Michael E. Caryl of Martinsburg — seemed to strike a match that could lead to a courtroom confrontation
Four members of the Hampshire County FFA Nursery Landscape team will be heading to Indianapolis, Ind., for a national competition. Helen Riley, Brooke Morris, Audreanna Haines and Holly Attaway will compete at the national convention. o
