In the very title of Leap Year, we find an interesting topic for true Christian living, taking a leap of faith. Jesus explained how simple it should be for the one who truly trusts God.
The apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith.” He replied, “If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it will obey you. [Luke 17:5-6, NIV]
I once read that an African Impala can jump to a height of over 10 feet and cover a distance greater than 30 feet. Yet, those same Impalas can be kept in a zoo behind a fence that is only 3 feet high. How is that possible?
Simple, if an Impala cannot see where their feet will land, they will not jump.
It appears that many Christians have something in common with these Impalas. Unless we can see exactly where we will land, we are not willing to take that leap of faith with God.
We want a predetermined outcome. We want to know that we aren’t going to have to take any risks or that we won’t have to deal with any challenges, hurdles or obstacles.
In other words, we want a guarantee of an easy leap and an even cozier landing on the other side before committing. Folks, is that even remotely faith?
As a pastor, it has always bewildered me when people who claim to be in a close relationship with the Lord continue to deal with issues that require a leap of faith. When push comes to shove, it is most often their relationship with the Lord and His church that are sacrificed.
Rather than trusting God and taking that leap of faith, the easy route is taken. We are then left to face the consequences on our own. We want God’s will, blessing and favor; but only on our terms and without having to risk the unknown.
By doing so, we miss out on the true freedom and peace that comes from leaping with God.
One of the early leaders of the Holiness Movement said, “Faith does not operate in the realm of the possible. There is no glory for God in that which is humanly possible. Faith begins where man’s power ends.”
In that great chapter on faith, Hebrews 11, it says, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
True faith cannot see how the landing may occur. It simply leaps under the conviction that I will leap trusting God with the landing. Remember, Biblical faith begins where our power ends.
Do you want to grow in your faith? Trust God. Put your hand in His and take that leap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.