ROMNEY — With cold weather right around the corner, making sure that your home and heating systems are safe and working properly has never been more important.
It’s the time of year when families are beginning to use their heating systems and fireplaces regularly, and knowing how to enter this heating season safely is a must.
G.T. Parsons, Fire Chief with the Romney Volunteer Fire Department, emphasizes the necessity of inspecting your chimneys.
“The biggest thing is making sure everyone’s got their chimney cleaned out,” Parsons said. Moving all furniture and flammable items away from the fireplace is also a good way to reduce the risk of a house fire.
For those who use electric heaters this time of year, it’s important to remember to practice safe electrical habits, including being mindful of the type of outlet that you plug your heater into.
“Electric heaters need to be plugged into the wall, not into extension cords or power cords,” explained Parsons. “They need to be plugged into regular outlets.”
In addition to practicing safe habits with electrical heaters, kerosene heaters must be used with care as well, remembering that proper ventilation is needed to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Installing carbon monoxide detectors or replacing old detectors that may not function properly is also helpful in being as safe as possible this chilly season.
Lastly, simply being cautious and paying attention to your heating system makes for a safer home. Monitoring all fireplaces when they’re in use, being mindful of flammable items near your heaters or fireplaces and making sure that all detectors work are just some of the ways that you can keep your home safe in the cold months ahead.
