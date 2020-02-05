I didn’t really mean to. I thought I was doing the right thing.
But over time I started believing it was more important to convince people I was right about what you want than to show them who you are.
I became more concerned with piousness than piety.
I gave you allegiance, but not submission.
I invoked your name to belittle, argue and exclude.
I used your words not to heal, but to attack.
You asked me to be your hands and feet, but all I wanted to be was your mouthpiece.
Forgive me, for I have sinned.
Forgive me, Sister, for I have sinned.
I thought I was following the rules. But in doing so I failed to appreciate you for all you are.
I pigeonholed you into unfair and antiquated gender roles.
I devalued your work, and I made matrimony and motherhood your only acceptable virtues.
When you needed support, I responded with empty rituals.
When you needed to express yourself, I handed you a 1-size-fits-all formula to follow.
I disrespected you, objectified you and oppressed you in countless ways.
Forgive me, for I have sinned.
Forgive me, Brother, for I have sinned.
I took you for granted.
I missed so many opportunities to engage you in conversation.
Instead of celebrating your unique ability to contribute, I offered you a litany of boredom and irrelevance.
When we were together, I failed to respect your particular gifts and talents and thrust you into roles for which you were not suited.
When you wanted adventure, I offered chores. When you wanted meaning, I offered clichés and platitudes. When you wanted a strong foundation, I offered toxic masculinity.
Forgive me, for I have sinned.
Forgive me, Friend, for I have sinned.
I meant to be helpful.
But I assumed you wanted the same things as me, without ever asking. I saw you through my own eyes instead of getting to know who you are.
Our relationship was little more than a consumer transaction to me.
When you needed me to listen to you, I only saw ingratitude.
When you needed me to help you, I demanded that you try harder.
I used you for my own benefit without seeking to benefit you.
Forgive me, for I have sinned.
Forgive me, Neighbor, for I have sinned.
You weren’t like me, so we never talked.
You came from a different place, your skin was a different color, you didn’t believe the same things as me, and you loved the people I thought it was wrong for you to love.
I never bothered to try to know you, because it was easier to just believe what others said about you.
I wanted you to conform to my ways before I would even approach you, and I missed out on all the richness, the beauty, and the joy I could have experienced through you.
Forgive me, for I have sinned.
Forgive me, World, for I have sinned.
I was supposed to change you.
But I was too easily drawn to status, power, influence and privilege.
I was supposed to bring justice, but instead I joined forces with the unjust.
I offered banal, insipid answers to your deepest worries and hardest questions.
I did good works on your behalf, to be sure. But too often those works came with an agenda.
I wanted to be in you, but not of you, so I withdrew from you rather than face your difficulties side-by-side … and I pretended I was better than you because of it.
Forgive me, for I have sinned.
I am the Church, and this is my confession.
Forgive me, for I have sinned.
