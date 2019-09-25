“I am the Light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” John 8:12
Birthday wishes to Brandon Bohrer, Sept. 27; Kaylee Montgomery, Sept. 28; Betty Kidwell and Helen Nelson Cowgill, Sept. 30; our granddaughter Brittany Parker Lewis, Oct. 1; Bradley Bohrer, Allie Daughtery, Stephanie Shingleton and Trinity Bender, all on Oct. 1; Ryan Long, Oct. 6; and Paige Bohrer and Trenton Voit, Oct. 9.
Anniversary wishes to Chuck and Virginia Pyles, Oct. 5; Nathan and Kristen Haines, Oct. 6; and Keith and Crystal Stoltzfus, Oct. 8.
School happenings: Slanesville Elementary Watch DOGs night Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Clayton Thorn is leader; call the school for more details. Capon Bridge Middle School home football game Oct. 2 at Capon Bridge. No school on Oct. 14. Looking ahead for Oct. 16 is the Pumpkin Race for 4th and 5th grades at Hampshire High for all county elementary students.
Friday night, Oct. 25, Slanesville Fall Fun night from 6 to 8 is sponsored by the PTO.
We were able to attend the late Earl and Nannie Saville reunion on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Clearbrook Park. We visited with family we had not seen for a while, a very nice day.
There will be a benefit dinner and auction for Scottie Bohrer on Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 4 p.m. and an auction at 6 to help with medical bills. It will be held at the Community Building in Points. Contact any of the ladies from Community Fellowship Church or Bonnie Stotler at 304-492-5224.
I’d like to welcome Keith and Elizabeth Lambert to the community from Severna, Md.
Fall is here. I know some people are not ready and don’t want it yet. We have had a nice spring and summer. Winter has a lot to offer also; just think of all the pretty white snow, getting rid of germs and Christmas, Thank you, Lord, for all your blessings.
Remember in prayer Scottie Bohrer, Kenny Wolford, Betty Kidwell, Connie Didawick, Dallas Fowler, Russell Arnold and Dew Montgomery.
Any news call or email bundy 1@frontier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.