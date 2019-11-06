If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Nov. 5, 1919
Andy McDonald, who lives on the old McDonald place about 2 and a half miles east of town, has been ill for the past eleven weeks. He is improving but is not yet able to work. Seeing his condition, his neighbors have decided to shuck his corn on the McDonald and Wilson place for him and ask all who will help to meet there next Saturday, the 15th, for this purpose.
Hobart Brown, son of Geo. W. Brown, of this place, has been accepted as a member of the Department of Public Safety of this state, which is the state constabulary, and is ordered to hold himself in readiness for service.
Paul Milleson will leave today to join his wife and son in Tulsa, Okla., where they will make their home.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 5, 1969
A demonstration lecture sponsored by the Atomic Energy Commission on atomic energy and its uses will be presented at Hampshire High School on Nov. 20, and Romney Junior High on Nov. 21, 1969. The program titled “This Atomic World” is designed to acquaint students with the basic principles of nuclear energy, its sources, and its role in agriculture, industry, medicine and research.
Hampshire County’s economy continued moving forward during the past year, according to a report on the nation’s markets, just released. Significant gains were chalked up in the local trading area as consumers, with more money at their command, indulged in large-scale spending.
The Capon Bridge Library has scheduled its opening for American Education Week, November 9-15. The public is invited to visit the library during open house. The evening hours were chosen so that parents may stop after visitation nights at the local schools.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 7, 1979
The annual Christmas Bazaar of the Capon Bridge Library will be held Nov. 16 and 17. Highlighting both days will be a sale of baked goods, including cakes, pies, rolls and colorful cookies. Ladies are working on some new and unusual articles to add to the Christmas ornament feature. A white elephant table, bearing both practical and decorative gifts, and canned food will complete the outlay.
A special offer by the Cleveland press to its readers to spend an autumn weekend in W.Va. created an avalanche of replies and is expected to bring more than $54,000 into the state.
A meeting will be held on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Romney Elementary School for all persons interested in a course entitled “Self Protection.” Of special interest to women and girls, this meeting is sponsored by the Public Affairs Department of the Woman’s Club of Romney with Mrs. Charles Parsons as chairman.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 8, 1989
An early spring 1990 time frame has been set for the relocation of the Romney Coca-Cola operations to Cumberland, Md., according to Territorial Manager Steve McCauley. McCauley said the move was purely a matter of economics. “The soft drink industry has gotten so diverse that room has become a problem. We can’t even add a route here because there isn’t any room for the truck.”
David Heare and Garland Kesner, both of Hampshire County, attended the ceremonies in Clarksburg, Tuesday, Oct. 31, where W.Va. combat wounded veterans were presented their special designated Purple Heart license plates. The W.Va. Legislature recently passed the bill authorizing the plates for recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.
Influenza vaccine is now available at the Hampshire County health Department. It is recommended that those people over 60 years of age take the vaccine, and those persons with chronic illnesses, especially lung or heart disease should receive the vaccine.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 3, 1999
Almost 40 residents from the east end of the county showed up at Monday night’s school board meeting to express their concerns over a proposed 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan. The group presented the board with a petition of nearly 600 signatures, protesting the plan because they say they feel it does little to address the needs in the eastern part of Hampshire County.
At the present time the Hampshire County Commission is responsible for paying the costs associated with maintaining the county jail. When the new Potomac Highlands Regional Jail opens the county will pay a per diem rate to the state for each inmate from Hampshire County. The old county jail will be closed.
Governor Cecil H. Underwood on Monday lifted a freeze on hiring, travel and major capital expenditures that he imposed Oct. 22 on state government in response to a federal court ruling that threatens to limit coal mining and reduce state tax revenues.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 4, 2009
Springfield resident Wes Corbin is a man with power. Well, at least a man who can help generate power. Corbin is a foreman for Gill-Simpson Inc., of Cumberland, Md., and is currently working on a windmill farm in Pontiac, Ill. The company is responsible for the electrical wiring of 150 windmills on a 300 megawatt wind farm about 90 miles south of Chicago.
The Department of Environmental Protection has issued two permits for natural gas deep well drilling in Hampshire County. Laura Adkins, environmental technician with the Office of Oil and Gas, said Monday one permit was issued to Robert and Kay Lee of Levels.
Members of the Hampshire County Health Department and volunteer nurses spent last Friday morning giving out seasonal flu vaccinations at the county’s drive-by clinic. The gates of the Hampshire County Fairgrounds were scheduled to open at 8:30, but by 7:30, around 100 cars were already lined up, according to health workers.
