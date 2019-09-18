What was your name again?

Forgetfulness is no joke. However, it does pay to have a good sense of humor and some patience when it comes to dealing with the common problem of forgetfulness.
As we get older our memory banks begin to let us down and we tend to forget even the simple things that we used to have no problem remembering. This may be caused by simply getting older, by undiagnosed Alzheimer’s or the early stages of dementia, or as a side effect of the various medications we take for other ailments ... or a combination of these factors.
I knew a guy who told me about one of his professors who was stopped by a seminary student on the landing between two flights of stairs. After answering the student’s query, the professor asked, “Was I going up the stairs or down the stairs? And have I had lunch?”
It can be heartbreaking when a parent or grandparent forgets your name and the details about your current life situation. Keep in mind that it is even more frustrating for that older adult.
Some of us have developed various coping mechanisms for these situations. For example, we may develop a nickname system in an attempt to mitigate the situation with humor, such as when I call my children Thing-one and Thing-two; it is because their actual names (Samuel and Nathan) have temporarily escaped from my conscious thought processes.
It doesn’t mean I love them any less, or that they have somehow become unimportant to me; it is simply a result of premature aging.
How can you help if you find yourself in this situation? Here are some suggestions.
• Don’t embarrass the forgetful or treat them as if they are stupid.
• Also, don’t talk down to them, especially since they have probably forgotten more about any given subject than you will ever discover. Getting angry with them only makes matters worse. Watch your tone even when you are helping supply the missing word or name.
• Never be disrespectful or belittling.
God says in Leviticus 19:32 “Rise in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God. I am the Lord.”
If you are the forgetter, allow those around you to help you remember names, places, facts, details ... and where you left your keys ... without getting impatient with them.
Did I already say that? I think so. Maybe I said it again for emphasis.
Or maybe I just forgot.
What was your name again?
