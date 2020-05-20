During challenging times, we often look to past experiences or events to find reassurance.
With panic buying at grocery stores, and seed companies selling out of product, it’s hard not to think of the Victory Gardens of World Wars I and II. Americans accomplished truly amazing feats with their wartime gardens.
Uncle Sam challenged Americans to self-sufficiency and growing vegetables and this challenge was met and surpassed with great success.
The idea was originally established by the Wilson administration during the first World War. (Important to note, the influenza pandemic of 1918 would have fallen into this time period). Charles Lathrop Pack encouraged Americans to “Keep it Local” and “put all idle land to work.”
The National War Garden Commission established in 1917, reported an increase in the number of garden plots in the United States from 3.5 million in 1917 to more than 5.2 million in 1918.
As war ravaged Europe, many European farmers were called into battle and in some cases, farmland became the battlefield. While Americans were feeding themselves with Victory Gardens, American farmers could supply food to the Allied powers.
When the United States entered the Second World War, Americans took up their garden shovels and returned to gardening. The War Food Administration restarted efforts to encourage gardening with the National Victory Garden Program established by US Agriculture Secretary Claude Wickard.
Americans were encouraged to garden to reduce the demand on the commercial vegetable supplies, reduce strategic materials used in food processing and canning, reduce use of railroads to transport produce, preserve fruit and vegetables, and maintain the vitality and morale of Americans at home.
Around 40 percent of fresh vegetables consumed were grown at home in these victory gardens.
The Department of Agriculture send out pamphlets on how, when and where to sow, which crops to plant, and provided information on preventing detrimental insects and diseases. The first lady herself, Eleanor Roosevelt, had a garden right on the front lawn of the White House.
On a local level committee were formed to help beginning gardeners succeed. These committees helped distribute excess produce to the community and established tool sharing systems. During WWII even garden tools and shovels were limited due to the war effort.
Gardeners were encouraged to plant beans, beets, cabbage, carrots, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, peas, tomatoes, turnips, squash, and swiss chard and use techniques like succession planting to extend their harvest.
Recordkeeping was also encouraged to ensure success in in later planted gardens. Gardens formed everywhere including San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, the Portland Zoo in Oregon, and Boston’s Copley Square and Fenway Park.
Some of these traditions still stand today. If you’ve been to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., you may have noticed a container garden on the concession stand rooftop.
The changes COVID-19 has brought to our lives this spring has encouraged an increased interest in gardening. It seems Americans know exactly what to do during hard times.
Here are a few tips for establishing your victory garden at home.
• Plant easy-to-grow crops you like to eat. The varieties and different types of vegetables available today can be overwhelming. If you’re new to gardening start with the crops you like to eat and those that grow well in our area.
Include crops that store well like beets, sweet potatoes and winter squash. The same crops recommended by the Department of Agriculture during WWII can be planted today. Try hybrid varieties designated for easy growing, or heirloom crops that have been selected for the Appalachian region.
• Use succession and relay planting. Many crops only take a half season to grow. Radishes and baby lettuce greens can be ready to harvest in as little as 30 days. Use a few beds in your garden for succession planting.
Succession planting means planting seeds of quickly maturing crops every few weeks, or when one crop is harvested another is planted in the same space. For example, you can plant a new row of radishes, lettuce, carrots, or beets each week until mid-summer. This will ensure a longer harvest period. Relay planting is a term used for a garden bed that is charged with growing two different crops at once. A bed designated for growing tomatoes can grow spring lettuce along the edges of the bed. Harvest the lettuce before the tomato plants have grown to full height.
• Keep records. Gardeners were encouraged to keep records during WWI and WWII. One of the best ways to learn about gardening is to practice; write down what worked and what failed.
Include notes about rain events, late frosts, and hail storms. Notes on the appearances of pests and diseases will allow for better pest control in the future. It is also helpful to take notes on the amount of time it takes a crop to mature and which varieties were the most successful.
• Ask for help. The victory gardens of the world wars were organized by local committees. These committees introduced beginning gardeners to experienced gardeners, so everyone was more successful.
The number of online gardening resources is endless, but sometimes it helps to have someone talk you through the process. Contact the Extension office if you need a list of gardening resources or just want to ask for advice.
We can help connect local resources to ensure our victory gardens are successful.
• Continue to shop local. Growing everything on your grocery list is a hefty task. During WWI and WWII, victory gardens were essential because our allies across the Atlantic needed the food American farmers produced.
Luckily, during this trying time our farmers are still hard at work, but many are focused on feeding those around them. If you need a few extra tomatoes to make salsa there are plenty of farmers in the region who would be happy to add to your pantry.
To get into the victory garden spirit, try these wartime recipes from WWI.
Green Corn Creole
- 6 ears tender sweet green corn
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil or melted butter
- 1 medium-sized green pepper finely chopped
- 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes peeled and finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
- 1 small clove garlic
Score each row of kernels lengthwise of the cobs. With the back of the knife press our pulp, leaving hulls on the cobs. Heat oil or butter in a saucepan, add pepper and onion; cook until delicately browned, stirring constantly. Add corn pulp, mix thoroughly and cook 8 minutes, stirring lightly meanwhile.
Add tomatoes and seasoning and continue cooking 10 minutes. Thrust a small wooden skewer (toothpick) through a small clove of garlic, drop it into mixture and stir lightly until a delicate flavor is imparted to mixture. Remove garlic (the skewer will help locate garlic). Turn into a hot serving dish and serve with roast veal, beef, pork or fried chicken.
Recipe from Mrs. Elizabeth O. Hiller in The corn cook book. 1918
Cauliflower Fritters (Hot)
- 1 head of cauliflower
- Some batter
- Grated cheese
- Coralline pepper
Cook the cauliflower and break up into neat pieces. Dip these in frying batter until well covered, and then fry in boiling fat. Drain them well, and sprinkle with grated cheese and pepper.
Serve at once on a napkin. This is an excellent way of serving cauliflower which has been left over. Brussels sprouts are also delicious served as fritters. The cheese can be omitted, but makes the dish more nourishing.
Recipe from Dorothy Constance Peel in The eat-less-meat book, war ration cookery. 1918
Spider Corn Bread
- 1 egg
- 1-3/4 cups milk and water
- 1 cup corn meal
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. Royal Baking Powder
- 1 Tbsp. shortening
Beat egg in bowl and add one cup milk and water; stir in corn meal, flour, sugar, salt and baking powder which have been sifted together; turn into frying pan in which shortening has been melted.
Pour on remainder of milk and water, but do not stir. Bake about 25 minutes in hot oven. There should be a line of creamy custard through the bread. Cut into triangles and serve.
Source: U.S. Food Administration to Miss Ruth Watson, Best wartime recipes, 1918
Tomato Sauce
- 2 Tbsp. fat
- 1 slice onion
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 cup stewed and strained tomatoes
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Few grains paprika
Cook fat with onion until slightly browned, add cornstarch, and when well browned, pour on tomatoes gradually, stirring constantly. Bring to the boiling point, add seasonings, and strain.
Source: University of Wisconsin, Agricultural Extension Service, May 1918 What shall we eat on wheatless and meatless days.
Squash Pie
- 1-1/4 cups steamed and strained squash
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. each of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
Mix sugar, salt and spice, add squash, egg slightly beaten, and milk gradually. Bake in one crust. If a richer pie is desired, use one cup of squash, 1/2 cup each of milk and cream, and an additional egg yolk.
Recipe from University of Wisconsin, Agricultural Extension Service, May 1918 What shall we eat on wheatless and meatless days.
Potato Waffles
- 1 cup cold mashed potatoes
- 1 cup milk
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 tsp. melted fat
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup rye flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 stiffly beaten egg whites
Mix potatoes, milk, and well-beaten egg yolks. Mix the sugar, salt, flour, and baking powder, and add to first mixture. Add melted fat and beat vigorously. Fold in the stiffly beaten egg whites, pour into a hot, evenly greased waffle iron, filling the iron two-thirds full each time. Cook until brown and serve with maple or Karo syrup
Source: Pauline Partridge & Hester Conklin, Wheatless and Meatless Days (1918)
Sweet Potato Muffins
- 1 cup flour
- 4 tsp. Royal Baking Powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup sweet potatoes (mashed)
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk and water
Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add cold sweet potatoes which have been lightly mashed or put through a ricer. Add beaten egg and liquid, mixing well. Bake in greased muffin tins in moderate oven 25 to 30 minutes.
Source: U.S. Food Administration to Miss Ruth Watson, Best wartime recipes, 1918
