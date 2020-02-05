The Wardensville Lions Club is sponsoring a Valentine's Day Luncheon for the senior citizens in this area on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 12:30 p.m. The luncheon will be held at the War Memorial Building in Wardensville.
The club served lunch last year and it was a big hit. Everyone enjoyed the food and ambiance. Senior citizens from the High View center are invited to attend. Seniors celebrating birthdays in February are Mabel Wetzel, Harry Spaid and Rosa Reid.
Our knitting and crochet group is planning a special outing tomorrow. We are meeting at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Winchester to share a meal, and then we are going yarn shopping. We are excited at the thought of purchasing skeins of pretty yarn at sale prices for our projects. Anyone can join our group if they would like to learn how to knit or crochet. We have lots of fun and enjoy teaching each other new things.
We are also looking for scarf looms for future projects.
Groundhog Day started out cloudy, chilly and cold but made a remarkable comeback. Warmer temperatures and sunshine dominated the afternoon. The hog certainly had the opportunity to view his shadow.
I really enjoyed the article in last week’s Review about Matthew's Gift. Our church is a proud supporter of this organization, which helps needy people with a very basic need—food. You can contact Matthew's Gift in the following ways: Mail Matthew’s Gift, P.O. box 338, Capon Bridge, WV, Telephone: 304-620-2054 or by sending an e-mail to info@matthewsgift.com. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed Saturdays and Sundays, but you can send an e-mail any time and they will contact you within a 24 hour period.
I attended the Tessa Carpenter Benefit last Saturday at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall. A tremendous crowd of sympathetic Hampshire County folks showed up in an outpouring of support for Team Tessa. Gore Fire Company was also there with much needed help, drinks and tasty desserts to accompany the spaghetti dinners served. The auction brought in $30,000 and donations and food pushed the total above $53,000. Hampshire County has a big heart!
