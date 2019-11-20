The community dinner at the old Capon Bridge Elementary School will be a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. the community Thanksgiving service will be held at the Timber Ridge Christian Church. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall after the service. Everyone in the area is invited to attend.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club, in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve, will be conducting a “Toys for Tots” drive. Collection boxes for toy donations have been placed at the Timber Ridge Christian Church, Capon Valley View Senior Center, Riverside Service in Yellow Springs, Shiloh UMC, Capon Springs Fire Dept. and the Ruritan Club building. If you know of a child that needs toys, please call 304-856-2816 and give the child’s name, age and gender and the club will make sure that they have toys for Christmas.
Toys will be distributed on Dec. 21 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Ruritan Club building in Yellow Spring.
The Backwoods Ruriteen Club will be holding a “Toys for Tots” party on Dec. 7 at the club building.
Happy birthday wishes to: Amber Campbell — Nov. 20, Logan Spaid — Nov. 21, Tom Pugh — Nov. 23, Peggy Sue Lafollette — Nov. 25 and Galen Spaid — Nov. 28.
Congratulations to Harold and Shelva Switzer who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Nov. 24 and to Tom and Sharon Jenkins and Ed and Janet Kline who will be celebrating on Nov. 30.
I want to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving as you celebrate with family and friends.
