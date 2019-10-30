Cooler fall temperatures mean soup season is upon us.
A hearty, healthy soup — made with meat and poultry, vegetables or dried beans can be nutritious, inexpensive and easy to prepare. Soup can serve as the main dish for your meal, and can easily fit into a healthy eating plan.
Add some bread or crackers, perhaps a fruit for dessert and you are ready for dinner! Soups are also great ways to celebrate the local bounty of the seasons.
Making a large pot of soup can be enjoyed for multiple meals. Some soups may even taste better the next day. For best quality and safety, eat refrigerated soup within 2 days or freeze it.
Also, avoid letting soup sit out at room temperature for more than 2 hours. Never put a large pot of hot soup into the refrigerator. Soup should be transferred to shallow containers to speed up the cooling process. When reheating soup the 2nd time, bring to a boil and make sure it’s steaming hot throughout.
Making our own soup allows us to monitor the sodium that goes into it. To keep our soups healthy and tasty, use a lower sodium stock, broth or soup base.
Salt can also be replaced with flavorful herbs and spices such as garlic powder, cumin, basil, black pepper, ginger, onion and coriander. Use powdered onion and garlic rather than their salt form.
Nutrition labels can also help us choose products with lower sodium levels. “Low in sodium” on the label means that there is less than 140 mg of sodium per serving.
Substituting reduced fat sour cream, cheese or yogurt as well as a whole grain product such as brown rice or whole wheat noodles in lieu of the refined product, are also easy ways to make the dish healthier for you and your family.
Creamy Squash Soup
- 1/4 c. butter
- 1 medium finely chopped onion
- 6 c. peeled and cubed butternut squash
- 3 c. chicken broth (plus extra to adjust consistency if needed)
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 3/4 tsp. dried rubbed sage (or to taste)
- 16-oz. light cream cheese
In a large saucepan, saute onions in butter until tender. Add squash, chicken broth, cayenne and black pepper, and sage. Bring to a boil and cook 20 minutes or until squash is tender. Puree the squash mixture and cream cheese in a blender or food processor in batches until smooth.
Return to saucepan and heat through. Do not allow to boil. If it needs thinning, add additional chicken broth until desired consistency is reached. The recipe was analyzed with reduced-sodium chicken broth. Makes 8 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Easy Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup
- 1 lb. ground beef, browned and drained
- 1 16-ounce can stewed tomatoes
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1 package dry onion soup mix
- 1 can beef broth and 1 can water
- 1 package frozen mixed vegetables
Mix all above ingredients together in a slow cooker and cook on low seven to nine hours. Makes 10 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Smoked Bacon Sweet Potato Soup
- 3 slices smoked bacon, chopped
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne
- Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
- 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced*
- 4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tbsp. lime juice
In a large pot over medium heat, cook bacon. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and reserve 1 tablespoon fat. In the pot, sauté onions and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until soft and fragrant, around 2 minutes.
Season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes and cayenne, if using. Add sweet potatoes and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until sweet potatoes are tender, 27 to 30 minutes. Blend with immersion blender or transfer to a blender in batches and blend until smooth. Stir in lime juice, serve, sprinkle with bacon and enjoy!
*Note: The size of the sweet potatoes will determine the consistency of the stew once blended. If you like thicker stew, get larger sweet potatoes and smaller if you like a thinner consistency.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
White Chicken Chili
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies, drained
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 (16-ounce) cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 c. chopped, cooked chicken (or substitute turkey)
- Optional toppings: shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender. Add the chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for two minutes. Add the chicken broth and mix well. Add the beans and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until lightly thickened. Add the chicken and heat through. Garnish with cheese, low-fat sour cream and salsa, if desired.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Homemade Chicken Dumpling Soup
- 1 medium chopped onion
- 1 c. chopped fresh celery, including leaves
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil, not virgin (light colored)
- 2 c. sliced, fresh, whole, peeled carrots
- 1/2 tsp. peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 c. cooked, diced, or chunked chicken
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 2 c. fresh spinach, large stems removed, chopped
- 2 quarts reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- 3/4 c. skim milk or water
- 1 fresh, beaten egg
Heat olive oil in 3 quart or larger kettle or Dutch oven. Add chopped onion and celery and saute on medium-high heat until onion starts to get translucent. Add carrots, peppercorns, bay leaves, chicken and broth and bring to a very low boil (simmer). Cook for 20 minutes, covered.
Add thyme and spinach and continue to cook, covered. Meanwhile, beat egg in bowl; add flour and liquid and mix until just moistened. Let sit to rest while soup starts to simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes. Drop dumplings into broth using one tablespoon to scoop and another to “drop” off the spoon.
Be careful of hot liquid splashed (slide the dumplings into the liquid). Continue to slowly add dumplings, allowing each to cook. Cover kettle and simmer another 20 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Serve. Makes 10 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Italian Potato-Sausage Soup
- 1 lb. lean ground Italian pork sausage, browned and drained
- 2 tsp. garlic
- 2 c. onion, chopped
- 1 quart chicken broth, reduced sodium
- 2 c. water
- 4 c. cubed potatoes
- 3 strips bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled (optional)
- 3 c. chopped kale
- 1 c. half and half
- Pepper (to taste)
In a large saucepot, brown the sausage and drain well. Add garlic and onions and cook until softened. Add chicken broth, water and potatoes and cook until potatoes are tender.
Add bacon if desired, and chopped kale, half and half and pepper (to taste). Simmer about five minutes and serve
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Old Fashioned Beef and Vegetable Stew
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil or other cooking oil
- 1 1/2 pounds stew meat, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 c. onion, cut in 1-inch slices
- 2 c. carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 c. celery, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 3 c. beef broth (reduced-sodium, canned or made from bouillon or soup base)
- 1 bay leaf (remove after cooking)
- 3 tsp. of cornstarch in 2 Tbsp. of cold water (thickener)
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Rinse and prepare vegetables as directed. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add beef and cook until the beef is browned. Add remaining ingredients (except thickener) to browned beef, bring to boil, then simmer covered for about 1-1/2 to 2 hours.
Add more liquid if needed. Bring to boil at end of cooking time. Mix cornstarch with about 2 tablespoons of water to make a thin paste for thickening, then add to pot and cook on low while gently stirring.
Slow cooker directions: Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Mix browned meat and other ingredients (except thickener) and cook on low for eight to 10 hours. Increase heat to high at the end of the cooking time, add thickener and stir gently until thickened. Makes 8 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Rainbow Stew
- 2 c. diced yellow onions
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 c. diced celery
- 1 c. diced carrots
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil or salad oil
- 1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 14-ounce can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 14-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 8 c. low-sodium chicken broth, plus extra water if needed
- 1 tsp. each of dried oregano, dried thyme and dried basil
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 c. dry mini pasta shells
- 1/4 c. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeeze-dried (optional)
- Pepper (to taste)
- Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
In a large pot, sauté the onion, garlic, celery and carrots in 1 Tbsp. of oil until soft. Add tomatoes, cannellini beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, chicken broth and spices. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Cook pasta in separate kettle as directed on package. Rinse with cold water. Remove bay leaves. Finely chop spinach. Add spinach and pasta to soup. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese if desired.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
