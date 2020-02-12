The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding an indoor cornhole tournament on Feb. 22, beginning at 2 p.m.
On March 1, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding a spaghetti dinner and auction from 2-5 p.m. The cost for this meal will be a free will donation. All proceeds from this event will go toward funding medical and other expenses for Becky Smith.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 7 to benefit the Hospice of the Panhandle. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, sausage gravy, fruit and drink for a free will offering. The church will also be donating 29 dozen homemade cookies to their Valentine Cookie Project.
The community meal at the old Capon Bridge School will be held on Feb. 20.
The Wardensville Methodist Church holds a senior lunch every Friday at noon.
The Bethel UMC serves a soup and sandwich lunch the first Monday of every month.
Happy birthday wishes to: Larue Kump — Feb. 12, Mabel Wetzel — Feb. 14 and Spencer Davis — Feb. 18.
Congratulations to Dan and Hilda Secrist who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Feb. 27. Hilda will also be celebrating her birthday on Feb. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.