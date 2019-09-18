The Hampshire County Community Foundation is accepting nominations for its annual Spirit of Giving volunteer recognition.
Organizations that rely on volunteers may nominate a special volunteer to honor at the event. The foundation provides the venue, light refreshments, a gift for the volunteer and the opportunity for the volunteer to name the recipient of a small grant to a local charity
Information and a nomination form are attached. The deadline is Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.