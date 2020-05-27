“For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through the endurance taught in the Scriptures and the encouragement they provide we might have hope.” Romans 15:4.
Birthday wishes to Don Weeden, 88 years, May 22; Misty Mulledy, May 26; T.C. Alkire and Phillip Bohrer, May 30; Mary Manning; June 1; Keith Lambert Sr., June 2; Amanda Johnson, June 3; T.J. Rannells, June 4.
Anniversary wishes to Bryon and Carla Wilkins, May 22; Frank and Vivian Scott, May 27; Maynard and Pam Moreland, June 4; Donnie and Mel Montgomery, June 4.
So sorry for students that cannot have the closure for the end of the school year. Just remember, you are achievers, no matter if you are a senior or in kindergarten. Whatever grade you were in, you have had a tough year. Be proud of what you have accomplished. Here’s to next year.
No school reporting and no church happenings. Some churches are opening up Sunday, May 24 with masks and distancing. Check with your pastor to see about your church.
I’ve seen some neighbors planting gardens and putting out flowers. Greenhouses are busy. So pretty to ride out the road and see all of the beautiful flowers, trees and bushes. Our nephew has about 1,000 in his yard for his mother Evelyn Irene Morris’ memorial garden. Stop by and look.
A big crane came this morning to put together our grandchildren’s modular home. It was something to see, lifting that house in the air. I wanted to watch but was very nervous.
There’s been a lot of waiting. Not so much news, but here is another recipe.
Banana Bread
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoons salt
½ cup sugar
1 large egg lightly beaten
1 cup mashed ripe banana
1 cup milk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
½ cup chopped pecans–optional
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Make a well in the center of the mixture. Combine egg, mashed banana, milk and oil. Add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moist. Spoon into an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 greased loaf pan. Bake at 350 for 1 1/2 hours and test after 1 hour. Yields 1 loaf.
Prayer concerns for COVID-19 virus; it has shown up in several factories. Roger and Sandy Moreland, Kenny Wolford, Cheryl See, Ethan Sowers, Lori Zebarth, Bella Bauserman and mom Mandi, Cheryl Fishel and Joyce Swimley.
