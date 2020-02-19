Mr. Groundhog, they say, did not see his shadow. We have had an open winter so far. We turn our clocks up on March 8, 2020. It is just 4 weeks away from Daylight Savings Time. The weeks pass very quickly.
Harper, daughter of Brittney Ruckman, was 5 years old on Feb. 15. On Saturday, several family members attended a birthday party at the bowling alley in Moorefield. Everyone enjoyed themselves. Harper is the granddaughter of Larry and Tina Ruckman and great granddaughter of Irene Sonner of Winchester and Larry and Nina Mason.
Donna Charlton and yours truly attended the benefit for Sue Lawson at the Burlington Firehouse on Feb. 1. A large crowd attended.
I received a phone call from dear friends, Bob and Eleanor McMullin, one night last week. It sure was good to hear from them. They moved several years ago from Bean Settlement. I miss seeing them. She said for me to keep writing the news that way they keep up with us. The Hampshire Review goes a long way.
Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons enjoyed celebrating Valentine’s Day on Saturday evening at the Countryside Inn and Tea House in Burlington. The service was great and the food was delicious. All enjoyed the evening. It is so nice getting to spend time with your loved ones.
Deepest sympathy to all that lost loved ones. Get well wishes to all that are ill. Please pray for the sick and our country. Any news to share, please call. Attend church somewhere and God bless.
