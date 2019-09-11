Thought: Do your best, no matter what you’re doing; your work reflects who you are. Whether sweeping the floor or running the company, if it is worth doing, it’s worth doing right.
— unknown
* * *
The annual Combs reunion on Aug. 25 at the home of the late Galen Shingleton and Janet was very nice and well attended. There was plenty of food and good fellowship. If you missed this year, try and attend next year.
The annual picnic at Buck Kline’s and Debbie’s home on Sept. 1 was well attended and the food was so good. We appreciate the hard work that goes into making this happen each year.
Sunday evening, yours truly and Burl and Donna Charlton attended J.J. Charlton’s 14th birthday party in Capon Bridge. J.J., it doesn’t seem like you are 14 years old already. We had a great time and wish you many more birthdays. We love you and again happy birthday, young man.
Amanda Ruckman and yours truly spent Thursday in Winchester. Larry Mason had a doctor’s appointment in Winchester on Friday.
Happy birthday wishes to Joseph Charlton on Sept. 11 and to Rebecca Crites and Russell Webster both celebrating the same day on Sept. 20.
The West Marva District of the Brethren will have their annual conference at the Moorefield Church of the Brethren on Sept. 20 and 21. Delegates, pastors and members will be attending to take care of the yearly business. Hope to see many there.
Anyone sick, we wish you a speedy recovery. Happy birthday and happy anniversary wishes to all I have missed.
Attend church somewhere and any news to share, please let us know. God bless.
