Occupational therapy is an allied health profession that helps people of all ages do the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities, otherwise known as occupations. One of the basic premises of occupational therapy is to help people participate in and be independent with the daily occupations they value most.
Months ago, the American Occupational Therapy Association chose this year’s OT month motto to be, “Occupational Therapy: Embracing Challenges and Enhancing Lives.” If ever there’s been a time in my professional career that I’ve seen the need to embrace challenges, it’s now. Talk about causing a disruption to our daily occupations. COVID-19 has certainly done that.
When it comes to our work, many of us are trying to fulfil those obligations in new ways, while others of us are without work altogether. Both instances bring their own challenges, worry and levels of uncertainty.
For my husband and I, while we feel fortunate to be able to work from home, learning to provide occupational therapy remotely has been hard. When you are wired to work with people, through therapeutic use of touch and in person activity design and engagement, it’s tough to sit in front of a computer, agonizing over the wellbeing of the children you’d typically be seeing every week.
This isn’t unique to us or our profession, my guess is every person who works in schools, daycares, or early intervention feels the same.
Yet, many of our friends are working on the front lines and, in comparison, I feel pretty lucky to be able to work from home. Just this past week, one college classmate was placed on quarantine after being exposed to the virus, another spent multiple days on the COVID floor of her hospital trying to provide therapy while her patients struggled for breath, and still, another is providing home health services to patients who are told to self-isolate and receive medical care at home.
All these friends have said the same thing. They’re happy to be working and helping others, but they’re fearful of carrying the virus home to their families. I’d wager this is true for all the medical staff working in hospitals, outpatient clinics, nursing homes and home health throughout this country.
As a society, we’re experiencing challenges we’ve never confronted before. Our lives have been disrupted. We’re learning new ways to complete our daily occupations.
We’ll continue to develop strategies and adaptations to safely engage in activities that are meaningful to us. As this unique, hopefully once in a lifetime, occupational therapy month comes to a close, I’m proud to be part of a profession that has a history of embracing challenges and figuring out ways to enhance lives.
