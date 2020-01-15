Then you have to be sure of what you’re doing. Make a detailed list of what needs moved and what you need to buy. Getting the wrong variety can sometimes make a huge difference, so know what you’re looking for and where it will go in the garden.
If you’re in doubt after you buy new plants, place the containers around the yard before you put them in the ground. It is much easier to move pots than it is to dig a plant out.
After last summer, we are cutting back on many plants. That seems to be a recurring theme with me, but we had so many eaten by the deer, it was almost like we had no garden at all and it’s going to be interesting to see what actually survived.
It has proven nigh on impossible to restrain the deer, so instead of growing tasty morsels for them, we are taking another tack in the yard and only growing plants they don’t like. Last summer gave us a clear idea of what the deer truly do not eat, and as I keep saying, it’s a very short list.
We just cannot continue to do all the work to make plants prosper just to have them munched to the ground and we’ve found fences don’t seem to deter them for very long, if at all.
So, I am going to be writing about what’s going on in our gardens, just as always, but this year a lot will be focused on what will survive the deer population.
Our prickly pear cactus (Opuntia) survived the summer and has become shriveled and shrunk up. Cactus don’t have a lot of problem with the cold weather, it’s the excessive moisture that’s the culprit.
They grow high up in freezing mountainous areas with no problem, looking nasty ’til spring arrives and the sun revives them. I mention this because they make a good fence for areas where unwanted critters try to enter the garden.
Granted, many may not have a problem with the spines, but a few will (the deer don’t bother ours) and that may be all you need to get an area under your control again. So check out what’s available online and don’t be afraid to ask a neighbor for a start of those prickly pear cactus in their garden.
Starting one is as simple as putting a spiny pad down on the ground and letting it root. Easy peasy – as long as you’re careful to avoid the spines. They are not something to plant if you have children.
The tiny glochids around the base of the spines are wicked, so pay strict attention when you plant them.
Planting marigolds in a difficult place where not much else grows can provide a colorful solution. They will grow well this year, reseed for next and deer don’t care for them.
When you’re reading the packet directions or the plant tag, see what requirements they have and be sure they are just basic generic seeds or they may not come back. This is especially true for older plants you’ve always relied on to reseed.
There are many hybrids bred for different colors, flower shape or hardiness and most of them will not reseed. Many seed companies are breeding the “self-seeding” gene out of new cultivars so you have to buy them every year.
It’s important to save the seeds from any older varieties of self-seeding plants you grow, as you may not be able to purchase them again. It is also a great reason for a seed swap.
We have 2 small Potentilla shrubs, one white and one yellow, and they have survived out on the hill for the 18 years we‘ve lived here. Unfortunately, they don’t provide me with cut flowers and probably for that reason, they get little to no attention.
But they are lovely small plants that grow and flower well every year despite being ignored. The good thing is, the deer ignore them also.
Potentilla or cinquefoil, as they’re commonly called, are very easy to grow in nearly any well drained soil. They prefer full sun but will tolerate some light shade and most bloom from May through July.
Potentilla “atrosanguinea” has dark red flowers, can grow 30 inches tall and blooms from June through to August with a modest repeat performance later in fall. It’s a bit taller than most of the other cultivars and makes a lovely showing.
Most cinquefoil plants will reseed if they like their space and they come in enough colors and shapes to be invaluable in the garden. Again, if reseeding is important to you, make sure to check the tag when you buy it. Potentilla “atrosanguinea,” “rupestris,” “argentea” and “erecta” are all older varieties and will reseed. This is not to say they have not created hybrids of these older plants, so check the label to be sure.
And I can attest to the fact that they are indeed deer resistant. It’s a shame they were overlooked in the past, but we will make up for that this spring.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
