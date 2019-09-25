House of the Setting Sun is on the horizon
New escape room and snack shack featured
GREEN SPRING — Going into the House of the Setting Sun is as easy as ever starting Friday night.
You pays your money and you takes your chances.
Getting out?
That has a whole new spin with this year’s newest addition to Hampshire County’s oldest, biggest and scariest haunted house.
For a small fee you and a group can enter the Dearly Departed Chapel — an escape room with a twist “that only the House of the Setting Sun can pull off,” says chief scaremonger Saundra Stinnette. “You’ve got 5 minutes to get out of the coffin — at least that’s what we tell ’em.”
For the 28th year, Community Involvement for Kids is staging a haunted house. Well, technically a few years were haunted forests, both at the beginning and then when the original house burned after a lightning strike in 2008.
But the frights come popping Friday night and every weekend through Halloween at 1313 Screamin’ Hollow Road in Green Spring. If you don’t know where it is, just follow the pumpkins.
For $15 visitors have a haunted house, barn, woods and a few other frights, some with extra fees.
Hours are 7:30 to 11 on Friday and Saturdays as well as Halloween.
On the weekend after — Nov. 1 and 2 — the House is open with a twist, no lights.
“You get a glow stick that may be with you at the end,” Stinnette says, but other than the soundtrack, there’s no electricity.
This year’s show is called Wendell’s Funeral Parlor and Crematorium. “We put the ‘fun’ in funeral,” Stinnette says.
Oliver Wendell has been on the scene for a few years, lending his name to an asylum and orphanage, and now a funeral parlor.
“He’s the person that had the haunted house and his daughter whacked him,” Stinnette glibly explains. “So we kind of keep that in there. Oliver Wendell — he’s the one that started it all.”
What you’ll see on your trip sometime during the coming month is the culmination of a year of effort by Community Involvement for Kids.
Planning started in January and construction of everything got in full swing over the summer. About 15 kids were in at the beginning and more than 100 are helping out now.
There’s a payoff for the most involved.
“Kids who volunteer 100 hours of time will receive a scholarship of $500. There is around 100 people in total that volunteer to make this thing work,” Stinnette says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.