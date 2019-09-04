Hott earns degree from Allegany College
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Marisa Hott of Romney received a degree in general studies from the Allegany College of Maryland at the end of the recent 2019 summer session. In all, the college recognized 78 graduates who earned 85 associate degrees and certificates.
2 earn Frostburg scholarships
FROSBURG — Two Hampshire County students have received scholarships to further their studies at Frostburg State University.
Tristan Everett of Purgitsville received the Regional Excellence Scholarship.
Aaron Smith of Romney received the Sandra K. Saville Presidential Merit Scholarship for the Arts and Regional Excellence Scholarship. The Hampshire High School graduate is the son of Diane Smith. o
