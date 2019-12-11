The Capon Bridge Library has many activities during this holiday season, both for children and adults. On Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., The Children’s Story Hour will be “If You Take a Mouse to the Movies.” The project will be Christmas Trees. The Children’s Story Hour scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. will be, “The Night Before Christmas” and there will be a party with Santa crafts. Both holiday stories are sure to be entertaining for the children. The Book Club selection for next month will be, “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.
The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. They are continuing to collect blankets, towels and bedsheets for the HC Animal Shelter and food for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry. There is also a box for Toys for Tots donations. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.
A Christmas Guess has been created especially for the children. They are invited to guess how many kisses are in the jar. Whoever guesses correctly or comes closest to the number wins the jar and the kisses. Be sure to bring the kids by to make a guess. The Library is also a drop-off point for Toys for Tots and donations will be accepted until Dec. 12.
On Dec. 15 from 7 — 8 p.m., North River Mills United Methodist Church, located on Coldstream Road in Capon Bridge, WV, will hold be presenting “Christmas in the Wildwood.” This is a community event, including refreshments, and everyone is invited to attend and sing along with their favorite Christmas tunes.
The Amazing Grace Food Pantry will hold their 7th Annual Christmas Benefit on Friday, Dec. 20 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at The VFD in Capon Bridge, WV. This event includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, music by the vintage band Rain Crow, and a live and silent auction hosted by Sherrard Auctions. In addition, there will be a food buffet and a Christmas Carols sing along. Food will be provided by The Capon Bridge United Methodist Church and community donations. This event is free but donations will be accepted. Donations can be monetary or appropriate food items. All proceeds go directly to the Capon Bridge Amazing Food Pantry.
At the River House: Dec. 12, Crafting Social (making holiday garland) 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 15, Poetry Club, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 15, The River House Community Choir, 5-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat. At the River House: Dec. 12, Crafting Social (making holiday garland) 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 14, Art for All, Making Christmas Tree Ornaments 12-3 p.m.; Dec. 14, Fused Ornament Workshop, Session 1, 12-1 p.m., Session 2, 2-3. $10 registration fee; Dec. 14, Slow/Fast Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 15, Fused Ornament Workshop, Session 1, 12-1 p.m., Session 2, 2-3. $10 registration fee; Dec. 15, Poetry Club, 2:30-4:30 pm; Dec. 15, The River House Community Choir, 5-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat; Dec. 19, Film Club, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 20, Holiday Open Mic, 7-9 p.m., Come dressed in your festive holiday attire for chance to win best dressed prize; Dec. 21, Winter Solstice Concert including “A Little Too Serious, Steve Kaldes, Andrew Renner and Surprise Guests,” $7 in advance, $10 at the door/17 and under free; Dec. 22, Book and Ornament Exchange, 1-3 p.m.; Dec. 22, The River House Community Choir, 5-6 p.m.; Dec. 23, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat; Dec. 27, Season Finale Preview, 6-9 p.m., $5; Dec. 28, Season Finale, Early bird tickets $30 (until Dec. 9), After that $35 (Dec. 10-25); Dec. 29, Closed for Winter Break, will reopen Jan 9.
The 7th Annual Christmas Festival of Lights continues until Jan. 1 at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, WV. Drive through or get out of our car and enjoy the over 200 lighted displays close-up.You can also tune in on your car radio for a coordinated musical accompaniment. This is a free event and great family tradition that continues right here in Hampshire County.
American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge will be presenting “Karaoke Be The Star Night” with Tony Sealock, The Boom Box DJ, on Dec. 13 from 8 p.m.–12 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Hampshire County Recycles monthly meeting will take place on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Capon Bridge Library.
There will be a Free Community Dinner on Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School Cafeteria located on Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge.
Alcohol Anonymous meets every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center and Narcotics Anonymous meets there at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Dec. 13 is Ice Cream Day and Dec. 18 is Bake Cookies Day. Both of these special days, while celebrated all year, are especially recognized during the month of December. Why not bake up a batch of your favorite cookies to share with others and enjoy some time with the friends and family during the holidays?
