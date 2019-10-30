House of the Setting Sun
The House of the Setting Sun is barreling toward a wrap on another season of screams.
The big haunted house, barn and trail in Green Spring — with a mortuary theme this year — is open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31.
A Nov. 2-3 event will be blackout nights — all the lights are off and you’ll work your way through the place with a glow stick.
Tickets cost $15 for the entire treatment.
Hampshire house of horrors
The 1st-ever Hampshire House of Horrors opens its doors for its 1st Halloween — if you dare — on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30 and 31, at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney.
The scarefest will run from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 to 11 on Halloween.
Tickets are $9.99 for adults and $5 for under 18. It’s created by the Hampshire Arts Council to benefit the Romney Project murals.
Masquerade parade
Romney’s annual masquerade parade steps off from the Romney pool at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.
The parade, sponsored by the GFWC of Romney, marches down Rosemary Lane to the FNB Bank parking lot, where each child will receive a small gift.
Lineup begins at 5:15 p.m. at the pool and parents are asked to accompany their children on the parade route.
The parade is open to kids 12 and under.
Trick or treat with music
Kids in Capon Bridge can stop by The River House on Halloween night for a double treat.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, during the town’s regular trick-or-treat hours, The River House will be open for trick-or-treaters with a backdrop of live music.
The group is Pink Neighbor, which plays a “friendly sonic neighborhood” with roots in ’60s psychedelic rock, baroque and Tin Pan Alley.
Town of Capon Bridge
Trick-or-treat hours in Capon Bridge are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Homes and businesses that want to participate are asked to leave a porch light on.
Town of Romney
Trick-or-treat hours in Romney are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Homes and businesses that want to participate are asked to leave a porch light on.
Augusta UMC
Trunk or Treat returns to Augusta United Methodist Church starting at 5 p.m. until 7:30 on Halloween — Thursday, Oct. 31.
Find goodies in a safe environment in the church parking lot.
Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian is hosting a Trunk and Treat event form 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the church, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
Come “trick or treat” at this family-friendly event in the side parking lot of Romney Presbyterian after the Halloween Parade. All are welcome.
Capon Bridge UMC
The annual trunk or treat in the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church’s parking lot will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Halloween night, Wednesday, Oct. 31.
People handing out treats are encouraged to dress as biblical characters or animals. The church will serve hot chocolate.
Covenant Baptist
Covenant Baptist Church at Sunrise Summit will again host its trunk-or-treat — the original in the region — on Oct. 31.
Children can fill their treat bags in the church’s parking lot from 6 to 8 on Halloween.
Springfield UMC
Springfield United Methodist Church will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for all children in their Halloween costumes. Cookies and drinks will be given out.
Springfield Valley Fire
It will be trunk-or-treat time from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night (Thursday, Oct. 31) at the Springfield Valley Fire Hall, 239 Springfield Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.