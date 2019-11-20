It’s that time of the year when Dr. Alex Doran would drive in from Missouri to get green field tomatoes, which he loved to eat, and also to spend some time with his relatives and visit the old Doran Cemetary on North River Road, where his early relatives were buried and bring to life the history of when his early family lived by the stream. As he repeated the call of the bride and the scent of the flowers growing wild by the stream well, he brought back the history of Civil War.
He had a new Hudson car and he took my mother and I up North River Road to the swinging bridge to cross the stream to the cemetery, and I felt sure he would kill us all and tear up his new car. Anyway, we survived that trip. There was a grave of a Civil War officer who was wounded and brought to the Doran family to be cared for that didn’t survive, and they buried him in their family cemetery. We dug out the stone, set it up and listened to his story, which I will never forget.
What a time, and the experience he made so real told to him by his family. He always, as long as he lived, came for a visit this time of year. There are still relatives living nearby that carry their family history and are able to commemorate the Civil War skirmish of U.S. 50 at Hanging Rock and Blue’s Gap. I hope you like history and get in contact with the state highway department. There is a lot of history around us so good luck.
Write and send me your news for the newspaper and I will be glad to help.
