Bank exhibit

Baskets by local artist Eva Taylor are inspired by traditional Adirondack pack baskets woven from splints created by pounding oak or ash logs, and used by trappers and guides to carry provisions and gear to remote locations. The exhibit of her work will be on display until Oct. 2 at FNB Bank, 105 N. High St., Romney.  The art-in-public-spaces program is sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council. o

 

