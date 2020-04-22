With all that’s going on in our society today it’s vital that we keep in mind; we are merely strangers in a foreign land.
The Bible reminds us that “we have here no continuing city, but we seek one which is to come.” (Hebrews 13:14)
I remember the words of an old church song from years ago that said, “This world is not my home, I’m just a passing through. If heaven’s not my home, then Lord what will I do?”
More and more I am reminded the story of how a mother eagle plucks the padding out of its nest in order to make it uncomfortable for baby eaglets. The purpose of doing so is to encourage the young to get out of the nest, find their wings and learn to fly. Otherwise they end up wanting to stay in the comfortable surroundings of the nest.
Whenever things are going well here on earth Christians tend to lose sight of their heavenly home and become far too content with all that is going on within our society here.
But the way things are now we have very little to be content about.
I’m not by any means suggesting that we start mixing up a batch of Jim Jones’ Kool-Aid, but I do think it’s time to get our spiritual lives in tune and our spiritual robes dusted off.
Looking at our surroundings with natural eyes could easily cause us to get discouraged.
One has to wonder what kind of future our nation has when we see on the news countless numbers of people living in tent cities and hearing some of the suggestions political candidates in the presidential race are offering.
One would think we are living in a Utopian society which offers its people free health care, free college tuition and so on and so on.
With the philosophy of entitlement that currently permeates our society attempting to hand out free this and free that gives a false impression that all is good for our future.
The old saying has always been and still is true that says “nothing is free.”
Someone has to pay for the free college tuition that some want to offer. Someone has to pay to keep the lights on and the bills paid in our college buildings. The cost of paying our college professors has to come from somewhere.
One may offer free college tuition but he or she cannot for one moment think that professors will offer their knowledge or their services for free.
We can look at all the ridiculous things being put out there in our society today and if we are not careful, we can become disillusioned and become fearful of what our future holds for us.
We must realize that our future is still not in the hands of anyone other than God Himself.
We must learn to walk by our faith in our Creator and not by the things we see going on around us.
God is still in control; He is not surprised by anything that’s going on. In fact, the Bible has even predicted much of what’s happening in the world today.
Wars and rumors of wars, earthquakes in diverse places, brother turning against brother, false prophets and false Christs, famines and even pestilence shall come about.
However, we are exhorted that we “we that we be not troubled.”
How can we see troubles come about in our society and not be troubled? Isn’t it only normal to be troubled by such news reports?
It may be natural, but we are to walk by faith and not by sight. We are to trust in the hand of our Almighty God.
One of the biggest mistakes we could ever make would be to give in to popular opinion and remove the words “In God We Trust,” from our money and from our Pledge of Allegiance.
This is a time when we need to make it clear that our faith and our confidence in no one other than the Great God of Heaven and Earth, the Maker of all things.
Things may look bad, but God is still in control. We simply learn to walk by faith and not by sight.
