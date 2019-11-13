The Capon Bridge Community Dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5-7 p.m. It will feature traditional Thanksgiving fare: turkey, dressing, gravy, green bean casseroles and pumpkin pie. Be sure to attend and enjoy the fellowship of neighbors.
A joint Thanksgiving service between the Amazing Grace Baptist Church, the Capon Bridge Christian Church and the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church will be held Nov. 26 at the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. The offering will be split between 2 local missions, the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Matthew's Gift. The Food Pantry provides needed food items to folks in the immediate community and Mathew's Gift provides breakfasts to hungry folks in Hampshire County, delivered by the Hampshire County Committee on Aging. It was created by a local church member in memory of her son, Matthew.
The Christmas Food Benefit featuring Rain Crow, Santa Claus and others has been scheduled for Dec. 20 at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Hall. In other years the event has been held at the American Legion, but it has become so large that more space is needed. It features great food and entertainment with an abundance of Christmas spirit. If you have an item you would like to donate for the auction, call Shawn Ashton at 304-856-1313.
Our neighborhood lost a long-time resident, Barbara Haines, to cancer on Oct. 31, 2019. Barbara, Roger and family live on Capon Chapel Lane directly across from Capon Chapel. Barbara was 74 years old at the time of her passing. She cooked for the Senior Centers at Capon Bridge, Yellow Spring and High View. She was well loved by the community and was also a gifted crafter. Her death left a giant hole in the community and she is really missed.
Janice Lonas, 85, formerly of Capon Bridge passed away on Oct. 29, 2019. Janice and her husband, Garland, were both in a health facility in Charles Town.
Janice was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church and a lovely lady. Sympathy is extended to both families and friends for their loss.
The group of old friends, the River Rats, met on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at noon to renew ties and round out the year. Friendship endures forever. In today's world, a happy childhood is not guaranteed, so those of us who enjoyed that experience treasure it.
