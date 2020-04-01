KINGWOOD — Two Hampshire County teens have graduated with the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy’s 53rd class.
Class 2-19 completed the West Virginia National Guard Program, with commencement exercises on Dec. 13 at Camp Dawson. The 148 graduates came from 31 counties. Major Gen. James Hoyer congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.
The Hampshire County cadets were:
Jakob Donnellan, son of Eric and Jamie Donnellan of Paw Paw, in Platoon 2. Donnellan was recognized for receiving the Health Ribbon and Level I PT Award, Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the 6 Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Collin Long, son of Walter and Jennie Long of Slanesville and Michelle Evans of Augusta, was in Platoon 4. Long was recognized for receiving the Instructor’s List (3), Level I PT Award and Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the 6 Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in 8 core component areas ranging from service to community to employability skills.
In addition to classroom studies, the cadets traveled to the state Capitol in Charleston. Cadets in this class provided 8,345 hours of service to community.
Following graduation, cadets began a 1-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and employment.
Applications are being accepted for Class 2-20 that begins in July. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information. o
