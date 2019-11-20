The West Virginia Hospital Association has recognized Hampshire Memorial Hospital for its work in the Commitment to Excellence Honors Program.
The WVHSA recognized HMH’s commitment to antibiotic stewardship, the breastfeeding initiative, care transitions, the Emergency Department Information Exchange, the Hospital Improvement Innovation Network, influenza vaccination, opioid stewardship, tobacco cessation assistance and the WVHA Discharge Data Program.
The West Virginia Hospital Association is a nonprofit statewide organization representing 63 hospitals and health systems. The Commitment to Excellence Honors Program is a way hospitals can be recognized for the outstanding work they do in pursuit of these goals.
“We are honored to have been recognized for our commitment to these areas,” said Hampshire Memorial Hospital President Tom Kluge. “Our team continues to work diligently to educate our communities to promote and achieve a healthier West Virginia.”
Hampshire Memorial Hospital and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs are part of Valley Health, a nonprofit system of hospitals and health care services headquartered in Winchester.
