We find that Jesus rose early in the morning to pray and spend time with his Father (Mark 1:35). In the midst of crowds pressing in on him and the demands he faced, he found time to spend with his Father. The Book of Mark moves at a pace that can seem tiring as we see certain words like “immediately” over and over. The pace it seems to press at as we read would pale in comparison to the craziness and the demands that he faced as the Messiah. Our time debt in the craziness of our lives in light of this allows us to see that if we lose sight of time with him in the midst of reverting to a survival mode of eliminating everything but the task at hand harms us and brings only momentary help. The harm comes in that we willingly sacrifice that which is eternal for that which is temporary.
Paul in speaking to Timothy that he must discipline himself for the purpose of godliness (1 Timothy 4:7b). That is a challenge to us that combined with Jesus' example should cause us to pause and examine our hearts in light of where we stand in the disciplines of taking care of that which is most important. That which is most important is our relationship with Christ. Discipline is a word we don't like to hear, but in this case it calls us to a sacrifice that leads to joy.
So where is your focus? Feeling overwhelmed? Are you losing sight of that which is most important? Don't sacrifice what is eternal for that which is temporary. Survival is found in Christ, not getting through the task at hand. As we discipline ourselves to spend time with him, we find that the true sacrifice is not being with him. In him is fullness of joy (Psalm 16:11).
First published Feb. 18, 2015.
