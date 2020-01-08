I spoke to an old friend, Loretta Hott, the other day and she did not realize that I still wrote for the Hampshire Review. She says she enjoys reading my news. It is so good when folks read the Review far and wide. This paper travels a long way. It is so good to hear from old friends.
We lost an old friend, Eileen Hott, in death on Dec. 16. I have known Eileen and her family since I came to Hampshire County in 1953 and married my late first husband Leland Ruckman (deceased in 1983). Another fine lady gone. Our deepest sympathy to her daughter and family members.
Larry and I spent Christmas Day at home relaxing. On Saturday, Dec. 28, Donna and Burl Charlton had their family celebration at their home. Those attending were Joseph, Amy, J.J., Parker and Natalie Charlton, Joe and Amanda Charlton Lombardo and Emma and Meredith Charlton, and yours truly. A wonderful dinner was enjoyed by all.
Amanda Ruckman and Nina Mason spent Thursday in Winchester shopping.
I am sure all the people that work enjoyed their time off from their jobs over the holidays and will be returning back to work soon.
Happy birthday to Amanda Ruckman on Jan. 19 and Brittney Ruckman on Jan. 22. Have a great day. If you see them, wish them a Happy Birthday.
Get well wishes to all that are sick.
If you have any news to share, please call Holly Simmons or I.
Until next time, stay warm and attend church somewhere. God Bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.