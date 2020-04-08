Completion of some projects may take longer, but agencies continue to function despite coronavirus concerns, according to reports given at the quarterly meeting of the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee last Wednesday.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson asked for reports on the status of current projects and agency responses to COVID-19.
All agencies reported their offices closed to the public, but staffed and ready to respond to email and phone calls. Office work continues, with some workers on site and some working from home.
Some projects have been delayed, not always due to COVID-19 restrictions. Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle reported that work cannot resume on Main Street until the Department of Highways finishes redesigning the sidewalks.
Once they are able to move forward again, she is not sure whether the contractor can resume work right away or not, since the workmen have to work closer than 6 feet from each other.
In the meantime, everything needed for work on sidewalks on the south side of the street has been sent in, but this may not happen until next spring.
COVID-19 precautions required Romney’s tree project planned for next spring to be put on hold, Mayor Keadle said. The trees were to be ordered from a Maryland nursery, and Maryland businesses have been ordered to shut down.
Keadle said Sen. Joe Manchin had asked if she had received everything she needed. The town has a good supply of gloves, but she has asked for face shields for her sewer and water workers and for the town police.
The Central Hampshire Public Service District is just wrapping up the last few details on the Green Spring project, and still seeking funding for Purgitsville.
The emphasis on the importance of soap and water in preventing infection has led Central Hampshire to suspend a project installing water meters in Augusta, since they are not comfortable shutting off water to people’s homes right now.
Neither water nor electricity will be shut off during the COVID-19 emergency, though people will be billed for service and expected to pay the whole bill eventually.
Speaking for First Energy, Debra Champ said that meter readers will not enter buildings, and bills will be estimated for locations where the meter is located indoors until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
As for the county board of education, Champ reported that work in explaining the bond issue to the public has been “kind of tabled” while they worked on meeting students’ needs for meals and for some engagement with education.
Demand for breakfasts and lunches has been increasing. They ran out of meals last week and will be adding another 400 this week.
Students can still be added to the list for meal distribution — just call the main office 304-822-3528.
Champ reported the National Guard arrived for the first time last week, with 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches for anyone requesting them.
She added that they were hopeful that work could begin on the Capon Bridge Middle School kitchen in time to give them a functioning kitchen before school begins, and that work would begin on Rannells Field June 1.
Commissioner Dave Parker reported that the county has ordered 3 times the normal number of absentee ballots, anticipating they will receive a high number of requests for them from people worried about COVID-19 exposure. All polling places will also be open.
Region 8 Executive Director Terry Lively said none of their projects have been suspended, and all programs, including stipends for foster grandparent volunteers, will remain active for at least another month or so, after which the rules may change.
Staff members are working from home, and they are doing a lot of conference calls for which Region 8 personnel on the call may be sitting in separate offices.
Lively reminded everyone to document difficulties caused by poor internet service. He is seeing some staff bring children to the office in the evening to use internet service for their homework.
We need to document things like this, he said, adding “everybody needs to be connected.”
Johnson added a reminder to keep a record of extra expenses due to COVID-19 for reimbursement, and scheduled the next infrastructure meeting for July 1.
