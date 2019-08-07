Hope everyone has remembered that coming up Saturday, Aug. 10. is the annual Horn Camp Community Picnic beginning at 3 p.m. with a picnic meal at 5.
We furnish the meat and drinks; please bring a covered dish and spend the evening here in Horn Camp at Ernie Racey’s home located 4 miles west of Kirby. We will recognize the former students of the old one-room schoolhouse and celebrate the neighborhood and local history; there’s entertainment and fun for all — and hopefully, no rain.
The following Saturday will be a free event at Grassy Lick Community Center with the original “Lion King” movie presented. This is planned as an outdoor event, but in case of rain, will be indoors. Begins at 8 p.m. with light snacks to be purchased.
So sorry to report the death of another of our area seniors — Mrs. Criselda (Haines) Bean of Grassy Lick Road passed away at the age of 94, having lived all her life here and we send heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Eddie and Melinda Racey enjoyed a visit from Ken and Jennifer Poland and Mariah of Cumberland Saturday evening.
Mrs. Ruth Loar and children — Mark, Connie and Debbie — and extended family had private time of memorial service Saturday evening at the home in honor of the late Paul Loar.
Mr. and Mrs. Buster Snider have enjoyed having grandchildren visiting with them during the summer and was blessed with the birth of their 2nd great-grandchild last week. o
