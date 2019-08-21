Crown family
The Crown family picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Winchester’s Clearbrook Park in the Kiwanis II shelter.
Meat, coleslaw, plates, napkins, utensils and drinks will be provided. Bring a covered dish to share.
For more information, call Linda Pennington at 540-327-9670.
Combs family
The families of the late Philip and Malinda Combs will have their annual reunion on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the home of the late Galen Shingleton and Janet on Ford Hill Road in Augusta.
Bring a covered dish for a picnic lunch that will start at 1:30 p.m. Paper products (plates, cups, and silverware) are furnished. Bring any photos that you would like to share.
For more information, call 304-496-1135 or 304-897-6471.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. We’ll publish the item for the 2 weeks prior to the reunion.
