It didn’t seem all that bad at the time. During my junior high years – yes that’s right, those were pre-middle school days – I grew up in a little old house along River Road south of Romney.
It was a stick-built dwelling, most likely erected sometime during the arrival of the early settlers, heated in the summer and air conditioned in the winter.
There were 6 small rooms to accommodate, at the time, 5 family members plus all of the grandchildren who always enjoyed spending their time at grandma and granddad’s house.
And incidentally, 1 of the 6 rooms was not an indoor bathroom facility.
I was raised in prehistoric days when there were no computers, electronic games, televisions with 200-plus channels or cell phones. Tell kids that today and they wonder what life was like way back then and if I ever saw a real dinosaur?
But with one television and at the most only 2 channels — 3 on a good day — there wasn’t much to do otherwise so the long drawn-out days of January through March could be a real challenge on the mental and emotional state of a person’s mind, to say the least.
The freezing temperatures and often times 24-36 inches of snow mean keeping a path shoveled out to the woodpile, the outdoor facility and keeping the long dirt road from the house to the main road open as much as possible.
Oh, did I forget to mention that we didn’t have 4-wheelers and ATVs of all sorts with snowblades to push one’s way through the wintery piles of heavy white rain.
There were times when we would miss an entire week of school while waiting for the back roads, and often the main roads of the county to be cleared.
But my mom wouldn’t have us “under foot,” in her vernacular, and if we got that way she threatened to hang us on a nail, or tan our hides, all of which I’m sure would fall under the category of child abuse.
Back then, such threats were just considered parental survival since none of the above was ever really carried out.
But I can remember well the feeling of cabin fever that would set in by the early parts of February at the latest. We had already been through the cold temps of late November, December and January and for kids today the thoughts of 2 or 3 more months of being cooped up in that little old house would have been the equivalent of a death sentence.
But when bad weather imprisoned us I can remember mornings of listening to the wind whistle through the cracks around the windows and doors. It was enjoyable sleeping in late since there was nothing pertinent that just had to be done. It felt good to lie in a bed weighted down with nice warm blankets and at least 1 or 2 large comforters.
I can still remember the warmth of the old woodstove sending heat to the upstairs through a vent cut in the floor and the smell of mom baking fresh homemade bread making a late breakfast to entice us from our lairs.
Then, after breakfast mom would usually tell us to get our coats, boots, gloves and hats on and “get on outside” because there was more to do out there than there was to do inside.
And she was right. It could easily take a better part of the day to shovel out the long road that led up to the house. And no matter how much wood we had stacked up on the porch, Dad always seemed to think there was room for more.
Interesting enough, there were often a few of the nieces and nephews who were more than willing to come for a visit if we knew we were going to get snowed in.
That made having snowball fights, building snowmen and such a lot more enjoyable.
It also made being cooped up in the house a little more doable because there would be board games around the kitchen table, reading a book, keeping up on school work and doting on mom to start lunch even though we had just eaten breakfast an hour or so ago.
But nowadays, I seldom see kids playing outside on snow days. There are too many gadgets to keep them entertained inside plus a lot of parents have a different mindset these days.
They would rather not have the kids take a chance on getting sick from being outside on a cold, snowy day or they might slip and fall or whatever else that could happen.
I wouldn’t trade my childhood for all the gimmicks and gadgets that technology has to offer today.
We were forced as kids, although we didn’t feel forced, to be creative and to find things to do for enjoyment to keep us from getting cabin fever.
We felt it, but it wasn’t all that bad because we really didn’t mind being with each other as family.
But we’re in a different era. Folks have to always have something to do or someplace to go. Take away the gadgets, computers and TVs and many would consider cabin fever to be a deadly disease.
