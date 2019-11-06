Activities    

Thursday, Nov. 7, Romney: 11 Bingo (charge: 1 nonperishable item)

Friday, Nov. 8, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Monday, Nov. 11, Romney: Closed for Veterans Day

Tuesday, Nov. 12, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Thursday, Nov. 14, Romney: 11 Crafts with Donna Davis

Friday, Nov. 15, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Menus

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

        

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Vegetable soup, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, fruit, dessert

Monday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day

Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Sloppy Joes on a bun, potato tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert

Thursday, Nov. 14 — Ham pot pie, cottage cheese, spinach, peach, banana pudding

 

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Italian soup, egg salad on wheat, carrots, celery, fruit, dessert

Friday, Nov. 8 — Roast beef sandwich/gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, fruit

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Mozzarella chicken, spinach salad, blended vegetables, garlic bread, dessert

Thursday, Nov. 14 — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, carrots, fruit, roll

Friday, Nov. 15 — Hobo beans, salad with chicken, cornbread, fruit, dessert

 

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, Nov. 8 — Beef stroganoff, salad, carrots, fruit, dessert

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Salmon cakes, broccoli, macaroni and cheese, mixed fruit

Friday, Nov. 15 — Broccoli soup, grilled cheese, fruit, dessert

* * *

Coupons for the senior farmer’s market nutrition program have all been distributed. The program will return in 2020. .

* * *

The 2019 bus trips are all done. Watch for the 2020 schedule coming soon.

* * *

Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.

* * *

The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.

* * *

Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465

Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627

Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650

Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097

* * *

The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:

Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,   

Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care.  Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options.  For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.

Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.

For more information, please call 304-822-4097.

* * *

Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.

                                                                   * * *                                                                  

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.us

