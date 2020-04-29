The students to win this year’s award are Mulledy Jane Cook and Gavin Hall of CBMS, Connor Wolford, a homeschooled student, Richard Streeter of WVSD and Victoria Eaves of WVSB.
Every year, 8th-graders across the state study West Virginia curriculum, including history, geography, economy and state government. These students are tested on their grasp of West Virginia Studies, and the students who score the highest are dubbed Knights or Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe.
Connor Wolford, Hampshire’s first homeschooled student to win this award, had immersive preparation for this test, diving right into hands-on learning about the history of the Mountain State.
“My approach I’m sure was different than a teacher’s approach,” said Connor’s mom Tabitha Wolford. “I thought, ‘let’s go explore, let’s go read.’ [Connor] probably read 20 different books that either took place in West Virginia or were about West Virginia.”
The test involved essay and multiple-choice questions, and it facilitates pride and enthusiasm for the varied history of the state.
Tabitha explained that in preparation for his test, Connor and her family toured the state, seeing and learning about places like the New River Gorge, which she said was one of Connor’s favorite spots on the tour.
“Homeschooling lends itself to more of that hands-on learning,” she pointed out.
Tabitha also noted that this award is not just a fleeting honor; it sticks around and is quite prestigious.
“It’s a big deal that follows you,” she said. “These kids really work for it, and they really do study hard.”
In years past, there has been a ceremony at the beginning of May to laud these students and induct them into the prestigious Golden Horseshoe Society. This year’s ceremony was scheduled for May 1, but with the current pandemic situation, the event will likely be pushed to the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.