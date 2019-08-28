As hard as it is to believe, summer is over as far as the school system is concerned. And when the school system says it’s over, it’s officially over for everyone who has a son or daughter in school.
No more taking off for a week and heading to the beach or traveling down to the Great Smoky Mountains for a long get-away.
But there are things far more important to consider than vacation time being over. It’s time to remember to slow down and remember there are children waiting at bus stops and school buses stopping all along the local roadways.
It seems most of us are so in tuned to being in a hurry, speeding down the road to get to our jobs because we’re already running late, but let’s remember now that it doesn’t have to be that way.
In most cases, all it takes is leaving a few minutes earlier, giving ourselves time to slow down and stop behind those big yellow buses.
The last thing any of us want is to see some child get hit by a speeding driver that feels he or she just has to get around the bus and passing it is the only way to get past it.
The thought of a child being injured or killed, and the thought of parents having to go through the grief of losing a child needlessly should be enough to cause us to slow down and drive a little safer.
But not stopping for a school bus with its big red lights flashing is actually against the law.
If the very thought of such things doesn’t deter one from being reckless in their driving during the morning and evening hours when buses are taking our children and grandchildren to and from school, maybe this will help.
Consider the fact that many, if not all of the buses now have cameras on them that are set to take a photo of a vehicle that fails to stop when a bus is loading or unloading students.
The idea of being called into a local law enforcement office because officers have a photo of one’s vehicle passing a bus while it is stopped is not appealing, but worse yet is the idea of harming, maiming or taking the life of a student or students simply because of being in a hurry or running a few minutes late.
Also give consideration to school zones where buses and vehicles are often entering and exiting school properties. Speed zones are there for a reason.
So now that school’s back in, please, slow down and drive safely –– keep our students alive.
