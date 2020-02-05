Backyard chickens offer numerous benefits to the homestead.
They produce eggs, turn kitchen scraps into compostable chicken litter and can even provide some humorous entertainment. With a little extra effort backyard chickens can be kept warm, happy and healthy throughout the winter.
In many cases, egg production can even be maintained.
Winter Coop Care
Chicken coop hardiness becomes extra important during the dark days of winter. A fine balance must be met between insulation and ventilation. Chickens must have protection from cold drafts and moisture.
Most chicken breeds can tolerate temperatures below freezing, but when wind and moisture are combined with low temps cold related injuries are more likely to occur. Inside a chicken coop, enough insulation must be provided to block drafts, but ventilation is also necessary to prevent respiratory diseases.
Ammonia fumes, carbon dioxide and water vapor from chicken waste must be diluted with fresh air to prevent increases in humidity. Ensure ventilation openings are located above or below any roosting areas.
This will allow for fresh air renewal but protect the chickens from cool drafts. Exhaust fans with thermostats can be used to ventilate completely enclosed chicken coops in need of additional air movement.
Bedding can be used to alter the environment in the chicken coop. Ideally, the coop should be completely cleared of bedding and cleaned in the fall prior to winter weather. Once the coop is cleaned new bedding consisting of wood shavings, hay or straw can be added to the coop.
Large amounts of bedding can increase the humidity, so wet and soiled bedding should be removed and replaced frequently.
Coops must offer protection from all predators. Inspect your chicken coop for any holes in the structures. Spray foam insulation or caulk can be used to close holes; however, the chickens should not have access to these materials. Ventilation windows should be covered or shut at night to prevent unwanted entry.
Food and Water
During the winter more feed can be supplied to help chickens maintain body temperature. This could include oilseeds, scratch grains, and sunflower seeds.
Laying chickens require around 2 pounds of food a week and around a quart of water for every pound of food. A ration should consist of 14 to 17 percent protein.
Several optional supplements can be added to a chicken’s rations during the winter. Chickens are omnivores and require a source of animal protein. This protein source is usually obtained from insects; which are difficult to find in February.
Meal worms can be bought as a chicken supplement at local farms stores, but you can also raise your own chicken-feeding worms by vermicomposting.
Vermicomposting is the process of cultivating an earthworm called Eisenia fetida (red wigglers) to convert organic wastes like kitchen scraps into fertilizer. Worm casting compost created by red wigglers is especially useful in the garden.
When the worms are consistently fed kitchen scraps they multiply, and the extra worms make a nutritious treat for backyard chickens.
Sprouts are also a great treat for chickens who are more confined during the winter months. A sprout is simply the first stage of a germinating seed.
Seeds supplied by local farm stores, like wheat and alfalfa, are great candidates for sprouting. Sprouting the seeds increases protein, vitamins and enzymes in comparison to unsprouted seeds.
These nutrients are similar those found in the growing plants free-ranging chickens feed on during the summer.
Replenishing frozen water can be a constant chore for backyard flocks. Water is essential for proper chicken digestion and egg production.
When temperatures are below freezing, water should be replaced at least twice a day. To prevent freezing water, heated bases can be placed under water bowls or heat lamps can be installed above drinking areas.
Some water systems can be bought with heating systems inside the plastic base. Nipple waterers without a heat source should be avoided because of the potential for freeze damage. Simple rubber drinking pans work well because ice can easily be broken out.
Preventing Illness and Winter Injury
Observation is essential for keeping a healthy flock. Spend some time each day watching the chickens for odd behaviors, and for entertainment, of course.
Chickens will stand on one foot and fluff out their feathers to stay warm during cold weather. Frostbite symptoms usually occur on extremities.
Frostbitten feet, combs and wattles may appear gray, black and brittle. Remove snow from the chicken runs and use straw in areas to protect the feet.
Ensure chickens have space to roost off the floor. When chickens roost, they warm their feet by pulling them into their feathers. Frostbite damaged feet can be warmed up by emerging them in lukewarm water; however, this should not be done with the comb or wattle.
When warming up chickens avoid warming them up quickly, as this will increase the damage cause by frostbite injury.
Breeds that survive harsh winters include Amaraucana, Ancona, Black Australorps, Brahmas, Buff Orpingtons, Delaware, New Hampshire, Plymouth Rocks, Rhode Island Reds, Speckled Sussex, and Wyandottes. Check with your local farm store to determine which breeds will be in stock this spring.
Increase Winter Egg Production
Egg production naturally declines during the winter months due to cold weather and a lack of sunlight. Chickens require around 14 hours of daylight for maximum egg production.
A 60-watt incandescent bulb or 13- watt compact fluorescent bulb set 7 feet off the base of the coop floor with a downward reflector provides an adequate amount of additional light for laying hens. Use an electric timer to turn on the light in the early morning and shut off the light around sunset, for a total of 12-14 hours.
During freezing temperatures collect eggs more frequently to prevent freezing. Consider collecting eggs when exchanging frozen water. Be sure to dispose of any frozen or cracked eggs. For the lucky backyard chicken owners with a glut of winter eggs, try the recipes below.
Sources: Ohio State Cooperative Extension, Michigan State University Extension, University of Maine Cooperative Extension, University of Florida Cooperative Extension
Ham and Egg Frittata
- 1 Tbsp. margarine or vegetable oil
- 3 medium potatoes, thinly sliced or 2-1/2 cups frozen hash brown potatoes
- 1/2 cup onion, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped
- 1/2 cup green pepper, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped
- 1 cup cooked ham, diced
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup cheese, shredded
- salt and pepper, to taste
Wash hands with soap and water. In a 10-inch skillet, heat margarine or oil. Place half the potatoes, onions, green pepper, salt and pepper in skillet.
Layer half the ham on top. Repeat. Cover and cook over low heat about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Pour eggs over potato mixture. Cook about 10 minutes or until the eggs are set and internal temperature reaches 160 degrees when measured with a food thermometer.
Top with cheese and heat until melted. Cut into wedges.
Source: University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension
Soft Pie Meringue
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
- 6 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
In small mixing bowl, beat egg whites with cream of tartar at high speed until foamy.
Add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating constantly until sugar is dissolved and whites are glossy and stand in soft peaks. (Rub just a bit of meringue between thumb and forefinger to feel if sugar has dissolved.)
Beat in vanilla. Spread meringue over hot pie filling, starting with small amounts at edges and sealing to crust all around. Cover pie with remaining meringue, spreading evenly in attractive swirls. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven until peaks are lightly browned, about 12 to 15 minutes.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension
Bacon and Avocado Hash Brown Egg Cups
- 2-1/2 cups hash browns, thawed
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 slices bacon
- 1/2 bell pepper, diced
Preheat oven to 425. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray and set aside.
Pour hash browns into a large bowl. Add olive oil one tablespoon at a time, stirring in between, until the hash browns are just coated, not oily. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Line each muffin cup with seasoned hash browns, pressing down to fit the bottom and sides of each cup, creating a crust.
Place muffin tin in preheated oven and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the hash browns are golden brown.
Lower oven temperature to 325 degrees. Whisk eggs in a mixing bowl. Fold in avocado, cheese and bacon.
Scoop egg mixture into each hash brown crust and place back in oven. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until eggs are set.
Let cool for a few minutes and serve.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Easy Quiche
- 1 cup nonfat milk
- 1/2 cup biscuit mix
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup grated cheese (colby jack, cheddar)
- 1 cup vegetables, chopped (mushrooms, onions, green, peppers, etc.)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch pie pan or baking dish. Mix milk, biscuit mix, eggs, and cheese together in a large bowl. Fold in vegetables. Pour mixture into greased pan.
Bake for 35-40 minutes until the center is firm. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Source: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Creamy Egg Salad Sandwich
- 6 large hard cooked eggs
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise or salad dressing
- 1-1/2 tsp. prepared mustard
- 1-1/2 tsp. sweet pickle relish
- 1/2 cup celery (chopped finely)
- 1 dash salt
- 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
- 4 whole wheat English muffins
Prepare hard cooked eggs. Crack and peel the eggs; chop coarsely and place in a large mixing bowl.
Add mayonnaise, mustard, relish, and celery. Mash together. Season with salt and pepper. Serve on toasted English muffins, whole wheat bread or crackers.
Source: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Hearty Egg Burritos
- 1 tsp. oil
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped
- 1 can black beans, 14 ounces, drained and rinsed
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 4 large eggs
- Cooking spray
- 4 medium tortillas, whole wheat
- 1/2 cup cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup salsa
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion, beans, black pepper, salt and garlic powder. Cook until onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Move beans and veggies to a clean plate or bowl.
Mix eggs in a small bowl with a fork.
Wipe skillet clean with a paper towel. Coat with cooking spray. Heat at medium-low.Add egg mixture. Cook about 3–5 minutes. Stir often to scramble eggs.
Spoon egg mixture into the center of each tortilla. Add beans and veggies. Sprinkle cheese on top. Add spoonful of salsa. Fold into a burrito.
Source: Alabama Cooperative Extension Service
Mexican Rice Breakfast Bowl
- 1 cup instant brown rice
- 3/4 cup rinsed and drained canned kidney or black beans
- 1/2 cup salsa
- 1/4 cup (1 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese or crumbled cojita cheese
- 1 medium avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced
Cook rice according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in small saucepan, combine beans and salsa. Cook and stir over medium heat until hot. (Or, combine beans and salsa in microwave-safe bowl. Loosely cover and microwave on high about 1 minute or until hot.)
Spoon rice into 3 serving bowls. Spoon bean mixture, cheese and avocado on top.
Source: Purdue University Extension
