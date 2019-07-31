100 Years Ago — July 30, 1919
A part of the train coming from Petersburg jumped the track at the Sycamore in the Trough Sunday, delaying the arrival of the train several hours.
Miss Lake Johnson who has been a nurse in the Red Cross in Europe for more than a year returned to this country on the 13 inst. and has been visiting relatives here and in the county the past week. The unit with which she was engaged returned some time ago, but Miss Johnson volunteered for further service “over there.”
Major Prescott Huidekoper, who had charge of a machine gun battalion in the Eightieth Division, and who has recently returned to this country, was in town a day or two last week. He expects to occupy his house several miles north of town shortly.
50 Years Ago — July 30, 1969
The annual Hampshire County Band Festival will be held at the Augusta Fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m. on August 9th. There will be a variety of food including country ham and hamburger steak dinners, sandwiches, homemade ice cream and cake.
Five Hampshire County landowners have plated 50,000 pine seedlings purchased from Westvaco Corporation this spring. Westvaco’s Timberlands Division also planted 29,000 seedlings on 32 acres of company lands in the county this year.
Last Night’s heavy rain storm caused a flash flood along what is usually called Town Run. Debris carried along by the rushing waters blocked bridges and culverts causing at least four feet of water to rush across Route 50 in the vicinity of Romney Tire Company, the Kool Wink Motel, Romney Ford Sales and Sanders Motel.
40 Years Ago —August 1, 1979
VFW Romney Post 111 will hold its Annual Stag Picnic, Sunday, August 5 at Camp Walker. Refreshments and food including corn, will be on hand from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.
The Johnstown Regional Blood-mobile will be making it’s visit to Hampshire County Friday, Aug. 3 at Romney First united Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the increase of accidents during the summer months a larger supply of blood is needed.
Originally bred as laboratory animals, gerbils, hamsters and guinea pigs are becoming quite popular as pets.
Charleston –– Approximately 7,200 persons have applied for 200 wild boar permits according to DNR wildlife division assistant chief, James M. Ruckel.
30 Years Ago — August 2, 1989
Gloria Johnston of Hampshire County will be among the craftspeople demonstrating their particular art during the August events at the Lost River General Store, located on Route 259, seven miles south of Baker.
The A’s won the Hampshire County Little League Championship last Friday, defeating the Cubs 16-3 for the best of three series.
A total of 7,100 pounds of catchable-size channel catfish, ranging in weight from 1 to 5 pounds were recently stocked in 10 West Virginia impoundments according to the Wildlife Resources Division.
20 Years Ago —July 28, 1999
Green pastures are few and far between as drought conditions prevail in Hampshire County and the region. Livestock owners watch each day as the sun beats down on their fields and herds, and they know it’s a time of tough decisions. Farmers are now feeding cattle the hay normally reserved for winter months and the price of hay is skyrocketing.
Miss Laura Grapes, granddaughter of Neil and Betty Grapes of Romney, has recently been awarded a USDA fellowship totaling $17,000 a year for three years.
Joanna Branch, Bon Air, Va., is in town this week visiting her family. On Saturday, she attended the Potter reunion at Clearbrook Park, Clearbrook, Va.
10 Years Ago —July 29, 2009
Hampshire County School Board President Bernie Hott said Tuesday that an agreement with former, and now current, school employee Jerry Mezzatesta will cost the school system $192,000-plus. Hott said during a phone interview that the agreement isn’t covered by the school system’s insurance company, but will instead come from “our county (school) coffer.”
Destiny Snyder and Samantha Hawk of the Trails and Tails 4-H Club in Levels recently participated in the 2009 WCMHR World Champion miniature horse show. The event was held at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Va.
Virgil and Pattie Grapes motorcycled to Billings, Mont., last week for Star Days. They participated in the Feed the Children food drop, netting 88,000 pounds of food that was distributed to the needy. On the way out they visited Mount Rushmore and rode Bear Tooth Pass. There was snow still on the mountains and along the road they traveled. The mountains were absolutely beautiful.
