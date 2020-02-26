Now that I am living on my own, I’m starting to see why my mom was always insistent on making the most wallet-friendly decisions as possible.
So much so that, the other weekend, I decided to be bold with my penny-pinching. Instead of looking under the couch or shaking down every pair of pants I own to see if I had any quarters hanging around willy-nilly for the laundromat, I decided that I would just do a load of laundry in my apartment. In my bathtub.
This seemed like a brilliant plan. I was fresh out of clean socks and underwear and I thought, “If Laura Ingalls Wilder can do it on the prairie, I can do it in my bathtub.”
I scrubbed and I scrubbed and I scrubbed. Then I rinsed and I rinsed and I rinsed.
Jeezalou, I thought, sweat dripping from my brow. This is hard work. Maybe I’m not cut out to live a Little House on the Prairie lifestyle.
Just as I was thinking of throwing in the towel, I finished my laundry. Then, I was faced with a whole other issue. Namely, wet socks and pantaloons everywhere.
I don’t have a drying rack. Now, why would I think that hand washing my gear without someplace suitable to hang it all to dry was a good idea, I will never know.
What I do know is that I washed probably a bazillion pairs of britches, and they needed someplace to go.
I hung them from the top of my doors. I hung them from curtain rods. I hung them from my kitchen cabinets. I hung them from my ceiling fan. I laid them flat on my couch, my end table and my desk.
If I had been unlucky enough to receive a caller that day, it would have been certainly a sight for sore eyes. Because it was, in fact, skivvies as far as the eye could see.
I will cut corners on nearly anything if it’ll save me a buck. Off-brand food items? I’m sold. As far as clothing, I don’t buy anything that isn’t at least 50% off. The word “free” gives me goose bumps.
Clearly, I’ll even try my hand at doing laundry in my bathtub if I think that it’ll spare a few quarters. Never mind the fact that I was grossly underprepared for the result of my wasch-frau antics.
The overwhelming amount of clean yet damp laundry in my apartment? 1. Emma and her affinity for penny-pinching? 0.
While my mom was always the more frugal one growing up, my dad always highlighted the value of having some things that you skimp on, and others that you don’t, like toilet paper, razors, toothbrushes, electronics, etc. I’m still learning what goes in the skimp-or-spend categories and, from where I’m standing in an apartment full of still-damp whites, it looks like maybe next time I’ll bite the bullet and dig around for a couple quarters.
After all, it’s Little Apartment in the Holler, not Little House on the Prairie.
