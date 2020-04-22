So, Gene Cilento asked Elizabeth Shorrock, visiting assistant professor of fashion, dress and merchandising, to partner on a project to test materials for medical-grade masks that would support health care professionals at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Previously a dedicated prototyping center, the Innovation Hub has quickly transformed into a testing and production facility during the COVID-19 crisis, critical to supporting the shortfall of personal protective equipment in the local area including mask alternatives, extenders and face shields.
“After being in a meeting with the doctors, it became clear that creating the masks for them was more important, so we shifted our focus,” Shorrock said.
One of the engineers she’s partnering with is Jeremy Gouzd, teaching assistant professor of industrial and management systems engineering, who prior to joining the Statler College, served as the head particulate penetration expert at the NIOSH Morgantown location.
Gouzd began testing different types of materials to obtain real data on particle penetration and how it compares to actual medical grade surgical masks.
“Some of the first materials tested were your typical grocery store tote bag with a Type H vacuum filter place inside,” Gouzd said. “This combination actually proved to be fairly effective but lacked the ability to shed fluid as well as other materials that we were investigating.”
While conducting research, Gouzd came across an article from a University undergoing similar efforts who saw promising results from a material called Halyard Sterilization Wrap, a common material used in hospitals and health care facilities alike to deliver sterile products, such as surgical tools.
Gouzd tested the material, Halyard H400 and H600 Sterilization Wrap, and determined that it is comparable to a simple surgical mask.
“After about a week and a half, we found a combination of material that would be well suited for production of mask and distribution to the community,” Gouzd said. “These combinations of materials produced protection efficiencies very close to if not as good as masks one could go out and purchase.”
WVU Medicine donated the material to Shorrock who assembled a team of four Davis College students as well as students and faculty from the School of Theatre in the College of Creative Arts to work exclusively on the Halyard Sterilization Wraps.
Since production began only three weeks ago the team has produced close to 3,000 masks.
“Working with the team from Statler College, and in close collaboration with the doctors at WVU Medicine, allowed us to test materials and create prototypes for the doctors and nurses in a very short time-span,” Shorrock said. “The feedback from the health care professionals was crucial in developing a mask that suited their needs.”
The surgical masks have been distributed to WVU Medicine, Mon Health Medical Center and Charleston Area Medical Center.
