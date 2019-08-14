Some of the $910,000 coming into West Virginia will go to E.A. Hawse in Baker and The Mountaineer Community Health Center in Paw Paw.
A press release by senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito did not specify how much was going to each of the 26 agencies named.
The funding is intended to improve operational and clinical practices by increasing access to technology, enhancing security of patient information and improving patient care quality.
“Access to healthcare is essential to the well-being of all West Virginians and Americans. By improving our health centers, patients will receive quality, accessible healthcare across our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding for West Virginia health centers so that West Virginians can live healthy, safe lives,” said Senator Manchin.
“In rural states like West Virginia, community health centers remain a primary health care source for many,” Senator Capito said. “By investing in these clinics, we’re investing in the health of our communities and working toward a stronger West Virginia. I applaud HHS for recognizing the need for these resources across our state,” said Senator Capito.
