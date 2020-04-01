I poured out my bucket, and I was mildly interested to see that my water wasn’t draining.
I wasn’t initially worried. My tub has always drained slowly, and so I just went along with my business, keeping a half eye on the water level.
Which did not decrease, not in the slightest.
Well, now I was annoyed. I shined a flashlight through the soapy water so that I could take a looky-loo into the drain. Because I am a grown up lady with a (hot-pink) toolset, I pulled out a screwdriver and was very satisfied with myself as I unscrewed the top of the drain. I was less satisfied when I pulled it out and a glob of slimy hair came out with it.
I texted my dad immediately, telling him that I was sorry for not appreciating him enough when he was Mr. Fix-It with the drains when I lived back in Fredericksburg. It was horrifying. He responded and said, “It’s never too late to appreciate the small things.”
Ain’t that the truth.
I figured that, once I pulled the glob out (since it was big enough to have its own gravitational pull), the water would go down with ease.
It did not.
So, I called my dad.
He said, “Do you have a plunger?”
For once, I was prepared.
He told me, “Take that plunger and plunge the drain with vigor. That should clear it up.”
I hung up and plunged with vigor. I splashed water all over my bathroom floor, commenced sweating profusely, uttered a stream of 4-letter words which would disappoint my mother and yet, the water stayed.
If I wasn’t ticked off before, I certainly was now. Crankily, I called my dad again. “It’s not working.” I said irritably.
My dad said that I might have to break down and ask my landlady for advice, but I was aggravated, sweaty and determined to fix my own tub (with help from Dad, of course). I sat on the edge of the tub on the phone with him, and he asked if there was anything that I could unscrew on the back of the tub that might be able to help me get a better look at the pipes.
I said that, yes, there was a little silver plate. With something that looked like a lever.
A lever. No way. With my index finger, I flicked the lever, and wouldn’t you know it? Down went the water.
I was stunned. My dad over the phone was asking, “What is it? What’s going on? What did you do?”
What I did was unstop the drain with the trip lever. I had never used it in the 6+ months that I have lived in that apartment, for the entirety of which I had resigned myself to the fact that my tub is just very slow draining.
Out came another 4-letter word.
I’ve never used a tub with a trip lever before; why isn’t there a high school class called Bathtub Anatomy in which I could have learned this?
While the world right now is chaotic, it’s interesting how, in some ways, life really just does go on as normal. Case in point: me, dazed and confused, standing sweaty in my bathtub trying to unclog a tub that wasn’t even clogged.
Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the New Kid in the Holler continues to learn how to exist on her own. The hard way.
