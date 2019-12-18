Unprecedented.
Never-before-seen.
I packed my lunch the night before.
I know, I know, it’s shocking. It’s just such a painfully adult thing to do, to pack my lunch for work the night before instead of scrambling around my kitchen in the wee hours of the morning to scrounge together some sort of semblance of a healthy lunch to take with me.
I almost had an out-of-body experience as I was packing. As I grabbed my clementine and a hard-boiled egg from my fridge, I thought to myself, “who are you, and what have you done with Emma?”
I will say, this is not my first dipped-toe into the pool of painfully adult behavior. In a hard-to-swallow lesson in Cause and Effect, I got my electric bill the other day. After I picked myself up from the ground after fainting at how high it was, I made a conscious decision.
I am not going to, from here on out, have my apartment Lit Up Like A Boathouse (in the words of my mother). Now, I have relegated the heat in my apartment to two rooms only: the bathroom (because I don’t want to be frozen to my toilet seat, thank you very much) and the bedroom (because if I wake up in the morning and am freezing my toes off, the chances of me actually getting out of the bed are slim to none).
And don’t get me started on the lights. I’m practicing my night vision by creeping around in the dark. I’ll say that this morning, I was so tickled with myself for being able to get ready in the dark that I didn’t see my snow boots on the floor, and I’ll just say that it didn’t end very well for me or the kneecap I bonked on my end table.
Minus that regrettable incident, my attempts to be a responsible adult have gone pretty well so far. I’ve been living on my own for almost 3 months here in Hampshire County, and I’m finally starting to get the hang of things.
I know that I am slowly transitioning into adulthood because of small things, like the fact that I have a favorite unit on my stovetop. I remember to cover bowls with wax paper when I put them into the microwave. I consciously make an effort to set aside quarters I find so that I am not digging around in my couch when it comes time to do my laundry. I have a store list hanging on my fridge.
Do I still call my mom basically every day? Yes. Do I have string lights hanging in my living room, making it look like a college dorm, even though I’ve been out of school since May? Naturally. Do I complain internally (and sometimes externally) when I have to do simple, everyday chores like washing the dishes or wiping off my bathroom sink? Oh, undoubtedly.
But it’s a work in progress. Packing my lunch the night before was just the catalyst. I have to walk before I run. Maybe next time, I’ll try packing something other than ramen.
