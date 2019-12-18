Fortunately, there are still some that will appear to have been given lots of thought. You have been thinking about them, right? Just didn’t put those thoughts into action yet. So now’s the time.
Nursery and bulb catalogs have many unusual ideas in them. You don’t have much time for delivery before Christmas, so you need to do it immediately.
A small lavender plant can either stay indoors or be planted in the garden in the spring. Read the label to be sure it can go outdoors.
Add some lavender soap, sachets or hand lotion and you have a really nice gift. The Co-op in town may be able to help with those. Small Rosemary trees have become popular at Christmas also.
If you get a variety called “Rosemary ARP,” it can also grow in the garden as a perennial when spring rolls around. They are always doing hybridizing, so there may be other Rosemary varieties hardy in our zone.
I love small vases and they come in many shapes and colors. You can take your friend a small bouquet in the spring when your flowers bloom.
A thermal mug for those early morning walks is handy as is a timer to take out to the garden when time is limited. A fancy mug with some unusual tea would make mornings special.
Books are one of my very favorite things. I have a Kindle, but there is just something about holding a book and turning the pages. I firmly believe even in this world of the Internet, a book is special.
And there are books for everything. A specialized cookbook for the experimental cook or a book about the origin and special uses of herbs could entice your friend to take on a new hobby. Plant books abound on every plant species imaginable.
A book on birds along with some birdseed could spark new interests.
Rain gauges, indoor/outdoor thermometers and annual (or herb) seed packets with a pot and potting soil are all available right in town.
I saw that Weber’s got a shipment of really lovely pots in different sizes and prices, so you can find one to suit your budget. Putting together a pot with a small herb plant and snips for a cook, makes a thoughtful gift.
Herbs are like that candy, “Now and Later;” they’re something for the house in winter and the garden in spring.
Wind chimes are a favorite of mine and Horton’s, on the other side of Costco in Winchester, has quite a variety.
In fact, they have many last-minute gifts for gardeners.
A metal trellis for the garden is a little more expensive, but the folks deserve a special gift too. Sundials and a fancy outdoor clock for the porch are out of the ordinary.
Valley View Greenhouse has gift certificates as does Spring Valley market and the merchants in town. Look around, you’ll be surprised by all the unique ideas you’ll see. A gift certificate for the dollar store, especially the Dollar Tree, is an inexpensive way to delight a child.
Ice grabbers, or grippers, are metal cleats attached to a heavy rubber piece that goes around your shoes or boots. They are inexpensive and if you know someone who is always out shoveling or working outdoors in the ice or snow, they need to be part of their snow gear.
Our bird feeders are down a slight slope in the back yard and Larry’s ice grippers make it possible for him to put them up even on icy days.
Buying small plants to give to your neighbors who don’t get out, is a kind gesture that will give you and your children a warm feeling. It doesn’t have to be fancy, a nice green plant would work and you may be surprised by the reaction.
That’s what the season is all about, right? Not how much you spend, but making someone smile.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
