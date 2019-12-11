- Pogo.
Question: Since 2014, life expectancy in the United States, on average, has
a. Increased
b. Decreased
c. Not changed
Sadly, the answer is “a.” In the past century, life expectancy in what are called developed (industrialized) countries, has increased.
Compared to other developed countries, the rate of increase in U.S. life expectancy slowed in the 1980s and stopped increasing in 2010.
Since 2014, U.S. life expectancy has decreased, while life expectancy in other developed countries has continued to increase.
From 1959 to 2016, average life expectancy in the U.S. increased by about 9 years from 70 years to 79 years. From 2014 to 2017 the life expectancy of the average male decreased by 5 months, and of the average female by 2.5 months. Between 2010 and 2017, in the age group 25 to 64 years old, mortality rates increased by 6 percent.
* * *
Question: The slower rate of rise in U.S. life expectancy and the subsequent reduction of average life expectancy was the result of:
a. Persistent increase in mortality rates due to cardiovascular disease, cancer, and HIV infection
b. Increase in mortality rates due to drug overdose deaths, chronic liver disease, and suicides
The answer is “b.” From 1999 to 2009, the mortality rates from cardiovascular disease, cancer and HIV infections decreased, but the life expectancy improvements from these trends were blunted and ultimately negated by the increased mortality rates due to overdoses, chronic liver disease and suicides. From 1999 to 2017, drug overdose death mortality in the 25- to 64-year-old age group increased by 386 percent. In that same period, mortality from suicide deaths increased by 38.3 percent (and this is probably an underestimate). Mortality rates from alcoholic liver disease increased in this same time period by 40.6 percent.
* * *
Question: Compared to the overall national increase in mortality rates from 2010 to 2017, the rise in West Virginia mortality rate was:
a. Higher than the national average
B. Lower than the national average.
The answer is “a.” In that 7 year time period, the overall mortality (all causes) in the U.S. was 6 percent. The increase in West Virginia’s mortality rate was 23 percent (New Hampshire was the only other state with a rate that high)
* * *
If one looks at year-by-year totals with regard to overdoses, the first peak occurs in 1996 (shortly after Oxycontin is introduced into the marketplace). It is shortly followed by another peak attributed to increased heroin usage (a significant proportion from people hooked on prescription opioids, who turned to the cheaper heroin). Another peak occurs after 2013 when Fentanyl becomes available on the street. Fentanyl is a more powerful opioid and frequently mixed with heroin, resulting in people overdosing on it believing they are using weaker straight heroin.
Question: Which gender is more affected by these negative influences on mortality rates?
a. Men
b. Women
If one breaks down the numbers by gender, the increase in mortality from alcohol related liver disease was higher in women by a factor of 3.4 compared to men. . Regarding overdose deaths, the percentage increase in deaths from this cause in women was 40 percent higher than in men. With regard to suicide, the increase in mortality rates in women was 150 percent that of the increase in men.
So, all of this is a consequence of living in an industrialized society, right? Uhhhh, not exactly. It is estimated that at current slow rate of improvement in life expectancy, the U.S. will take about a century to reach the life expectancies of other first world countries that were present in 2016.
So, why are other industrialized countries doing better than us? Statistics have shown that other first world countries that have higher life expectancies than the United States also spend more of their budgets on social services (public health, safety net) and outperform the United States in terms of education, child poverty and other measures of well being.
So, what is the relevance of the quotation at the beginning of this column? The factors that are blunting our improvement in mortality rates are factors that are in large part self induced illnesses; Substance abuse disorder, alcoholism, and suicides (85 percent of which are due to firearms- the most “effective” method).
The above statistics are courtesy of an article in the Nov. 26, 2019, issue of JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association)
The writer practices primary care medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Any items in this column that anyone might consider as opinion is solely that of the writer.
